A wave of traffic fine scams is sweeping South Africa, with fraudsters sending fake SMS, email and WhatsApp payment demands

SAPS, the Road Traffic Infringement Authority and the City of Cape Town have all issued warnings about the growing scam

Forensics expert Craig Pedersen warned that the real danger goes far beyond losing a few hundred rands

Experts have warned that traffic scams are on the rise. Images: Sharon Seretlo and D3sign

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - South Africans are being warned to think twice before clicking any link about an outstanding traffic fine. A sharp rise in traffic fine scams has prompted authorities to issue urgent alerts, with experts saying the threat is far more serious than most people realise.

In recent weeks, SAPS, the Road Traffic Infringement Authority (AARTO), and the City of Cape Town have all raised the alarm about a scam that is gaining traction across the country. Fraudsters are contacting people via SMS, email, and WhatsApp, claiming they have an unpaid traffic fine or parking fee that requires immediate payment.

Some messages go further, threatening legal action if payment is not made promptly.

The links attached to these messages lead to fake websites, and any payment details entered go directly to the criminals behind the scheme.

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The real risk behind the fake fine

Craig Pedersen, Head of Forensics at TCG Forensics, explained to News24 that the payment page is often just a trap designed to harvest credit card details. Handing over those details does not just cost you the amount shown on the fake fine. It hands criminals a complete set of your banking information, which can then be sold to other criminal networks and used in ways that are far harder to recover from.

Pedersen urged anyone who suspects they may have clicked on one of these links to cancel their card immediately. He also recommended that South Africans use a virtual card rather than a physical debit or credit card when making payments online, as this limits the damage if details are compromised.

To check whether a fine is genuine, Pedersen advised visiting only the official website of the relevant authority rather than following any link received via message.

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Why the scam is spreading now

Pedersen believes the timing is not accidental. The wider rollout of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) system has been in the news, making many South Africans anxious about outstanding fines and more likely to act quickly when they receive a payment demand. Scammers appear to be exploiting that anxiety deliberately.

If you receive a message about a traffic fine, do not click the link. Go directly to the official government or municipal website to verify whether anything is owed.

AARTO demerit system could leave millions without car insurance

Briefly News also reported that South Africa’s new AARTO demerit system, rolling out from 1 July 2026, is about to make the country’s already dangerous roads even riskier. Insurance and legal experts are raising the alarm as millions of motorists remain unaware of what losing a licence will actually cost them. The system, administered by the Road Traffic Infringement Agency, assigns demerit points to drivers for traffic offences. Accumulate 15 points and your licence gets suspended. That suspension immediately voids your car insurance policy.

Source: Briefly News