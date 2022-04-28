Boity Thulo's man actor Anton Jeftha has penned a heartwarming tribute to the rapper on her 32nd birthday

Jeftha took to social media to share snaps of his multi-talented girlfriend alongside a tearjerking lengthy caption

He described the Bakae rapper as a hard worker who is beautiful both inside and out and he said he is grateful to be her man

Boity Thulo's boo Anton Jeftha has poured his out in an Instagram post to mark the rapper's birthday. The stunner celebrated her 32nd birthday on 28 April and she was showered with love.

Anton Jeftha has written a sweet message for Boity Thulo's 32nd birthday on his Instagram page. Image: @boity and @antonjeftha

Source: Instagram

Taking to his page, Anton wrote a heartwarming tribute to his bae. He shared that he is grateful to have been in Boity's life. He wrote:

"Happy birthday beautiful. You’ve come leaps and bounds since the last pic on this swipe. I’m grateful that I get to still experience all facets of you..the happy, serious, the mad, the goofy! you’re so wonderful, and just look at your face ( just look at it )...The epitome of beauty inside and out."

He went on to wish the actress well in all her adventures. The Contrast star also took the time to assure the love of his life that he still adores her. He added:

"Have the best year ever and may your life continue to be a series of pleasant surprises around each corner. You are loved, favoured and supported. And a blessing to SO many. Happy birthday, love love.❤️"

Dineo Langa pens a heartfelt birthday message to hubby, Solo Ntsizwa: “I love you to no end”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Dineo Langa is melting hearts on social media after penning a touching message to her husband, fellow creative Solo Ntsizwa.

Mzansi fell in love with the couple after the debut of their hit reality show The Langas and looking at their relationship, it seems TV love really can last.

Heading to her Instagram account, Langa could not help gushing over the love of her life on his special day. The couple has clearly created many happy memories together through their 10-year relationship.

Source: Briefly News