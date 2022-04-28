Dineo Langa has sent social media buzzing with an adorable picture of her hubby, Solo Ntsizwa on his birthday

The actress could not be more smitten even after 10 years with her partner and shared a touching tribute to her favourite man

Fans of the actress took to the comments section wishing Solo a happy birthday as well

Actress Dineo Langa is melting hearts on social media after penning a touching message to her husband, fellow creative Solo Ntsizwa.

Mzansi fell in love with the couple after the debut of their hit reality show The Langas and looking at their relationship, it seems TV love really can last.

Heading to her Instagram account, Langa could not help gushing over the love of her life on his special day. The couple has clearly created many happy memories together through their 10 year relationship.

"I get excited about your day like it's my day as well. Doing this life thing with you proves to be a joy on a daily! I love you to no end my baby," she captioned the heartwarming post in part.

Celebrity friends and fans flooded the comments with lots of love for the beautiful couple. Many peeps were happy to see Dineo stay so happy and in love.

Check out some of the cute comments below:

gogodineondlanzi said:

"Happy birthday to hubzy."

keneiloemyoli said:

"You guys even look alike now..must be true what they say about marriage."

didi_mo057 said:

"Love this D we want to see what we are- normal,happy beautiful people with natural beauty."

sandile9169 said:

"Happy birthday ku Baba wase Khaya. May you enjoy many more together."

