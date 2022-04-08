Social media starlet, Tumi Links had jaws dropping this week after posting snaps from her recent baby shower

Included on the A-list celebrity guest list were fellow social media influencers Lasizwe & ThickLeeyonce as well as legendary actresses Connie Ferguson & Sonia Mbele

Friends and family headed to the comments section with sweet messages for the expectant mom

Social media personality, Tumi Links is no stranger to the spotlight so it comes as no surprise that the expectant mom's baby shower was a star-studded event.

The model and TV actress is married to wealthy businessman, Jabulani 'Cashflow' Ndlovu and it seems the pair are quickly securing their spots as one of Mzansi's top influential power couples.

Taking to her Instagram account, Links shared snaps of the exclusive event meant to celebrate the couple's newest addition to the family. Pink and white decorations took the forefront at the extravagant event and a cute little 'hot air balloon' stood as the party's centrepiece.

Th mom-to-be rocked a snug floral gown and her hubby could not help bragging about his beautiful wife on his own social media page:

Famous guests at the celebration included media personalities Lasizwe and ThickLeeyonce as well as legendary TV actresses Sonia Mbele and Connie Ferguson.

Check out some more pictures from the incredible event:

Fans and celeb friends took to the comments section sharing heartfelt messages of love and support. One guest made sure to let us know that the food at the event was 5-star!

Check out some of the comments below:

ayanda_njilo said:

"My sister from another mother. You are such a breath of fresh air. Your baby shower was amazing and the food took the cup for me."

connie_ferguson said:

"I love you so much! You looked beautiful my angel. Glowing! I wish you all the happiness in the world!"

lasizwe said:

"Personally, I love you."

thickleeyonce said:

"I love you with my WHOLE heart kukunice!!!!! I can’t wait for our baby to be born so I can abuse her with kisses."

