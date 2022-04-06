Pearl Thusi is facing major backlash online following her latest comments about The Grammys

According to the actress, the award show should not be taken "too seriously", especially since her friend Wiz Kid did not win at this year's awards

Mzansi was not at all impressed by the comments and dragged the actress for shading DJ Black Coffee's win

Actress Pearl Thusi is facing a wave of backlash on social media after making comments about this year's Grammy Awards. According to the actress, the award show should not be taken "too seriously" but many peeps feely her backhanded comments were directed at DJ Black Coffee.

Taking to this week, Thusi lamented over her friend Wiz Kid who she felt had been snubbed for the accolade:

"Wiz not winning a Grammy is just another reason I kinda don’t take the Grammys too seriously," she began her lenghty tweet.

Adding insult to injury, the 'Queen Sono' star went on to insist that true African artists don't need to be recognized by the awards body which is all about a "fun show" with "cool statues".

Naturally, South Africans felt Thusi's comments were a harsh jab at DJ Black Coffee who this week returned home with his first Grammy Award for his widely-acclaimed album, 'Subconsciously'.

Peeps took to the comments section, dragging the actress for her harsh words and entirely unprovoked comments. Some even took to shading her work as well.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@tnmaunye said:

"Sooo Black Cofee won and Trevor hosted. You worrying about someone else from a different country? Let's celebrate our own."

@MargisonMosh said:

"Wiz not winning a grammy is really unfortunate, but you saying you don't take the awards serious is kinda shady to our own Black coffee who won it. It could've been nice to tweet congratulations and keep that opinion to yourself. No offence."

