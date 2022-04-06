Rapper Doja Cat's biological father, Dumisani Dlamini, came under fire from social media users following his message for his daughter

Dumisani, who rose to fame for playing Crocodile in the famous musical Sarafina, took to his Instagram page to thank those who support his daughter

The post did not sit down well with South Africans who accused him of claiming Doja Cat only because she is winning in her career

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Doja Cat's father, Dumisani Dlamini, has been accused of being a deadbeat father. The Wife actor came under fire from social media users after posting about Doja Cat's Grammy Award.

Dumisani Dlamini was slammed by social media users after his post about Doja Cat. Image: Getty Images and @official_dumisanidlamini

Source: UGC

The American-based rapper scooped the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song Kiss Me More featuring SZA.

Taking to his Instagram page in a now-deleted post, Dlamini said he was proud of his daughter and thanked everyone who supported her. He wrote:

"Just wanted to thank everyone who supported my child Zandile. God bless you all".

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Fans took to Twitter to slam the actor. Some even took it personally, saying they also have deadbeat fathers who are just like Dumisani.

@lulzin_ said:

"Dumisani Deadbeat Dad Dlamini really had the audacity to congratulate Doja Cat on winning her first Grammy."

@thobie4me commented:

"Deadbeat fathers may not have the time nor any care for their children, but one thing they have is the audacity."

@iAlexXolo added:

"That Dumisani Dlamini post should not have triggered me but it did. Having deadbeat fathers is the pits."

@LiveSmil3 said:

"Just saw an Instagram post of Dumisani Dlamini(Doja’s ‘dad’) thanking everyone for supporting his daughter South African deadbeats are another breed."

Pearl Thusi dragged for shading Black Coffee: "Don't take the Grammys too seriously"

Briefly News previously reported that actress Pearl Thusi is facing a wave of backlash on social media after making comments about this year's Grammy Awards. According to the actress, the award show should not be taken "too seriously," but many peeps feely her backhanded comments were directed at DJ Black Coffee.

Taking to Twitter this week, Thusi lamented over her friend WizKid who she felt had been snubbed for the accolade:

"Wiz not winning a Grammy is just another reason I kinda don’t take the Grammys too seriously."

Source: Briefly News