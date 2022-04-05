Reality TV star Kim Kardashian recently gathered together some of the biggest names in the fashion world for her Skims campaign

Legends such as Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Candice Swanepoel all participated in Kardashian's campaign

The post has, however, got backlash from social media users who pointed out that Kim should have used other models

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim is making a name for herself in the fashion world. The star has been making strides in her business endeavours thanks to her millions of social media followers and top-notch campaigns.

Kim Kardashian has been called out for not including plus size women in her Skims campaign. Image: Getty Images

Kim has used various models to promote her shapewear and underwear brand, Skims. From posing with her famous sisters to using athletes and models to market the brand.

The reality TV star recently switched things up a notch when she gathered some iconic names in the fashion and modelling industry for a Skims campaign.

Kim posted a picture alongside Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and renowned South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel. She revealed in the post that she was not supposed to be in the shoot, but she could not miss out on the opportunity. She wrote:

"OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic. Introducing Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice wearing our signature SKIMS Fits Everybody collection."

Kim's campaign received praises from her millions of fans. Some, however, felt that the campaign was going to be more iconic if she had included some celebrities.

@Chubbydollfaced said:

"Mmmm it’s giving very much anti body positivity.. where are the chunky and bumpy girls … we don’t all look like this."

@janson_theresa noted:

"An icon is a person or thing regarded as a representative symbol or worthy of adoration. Someone with great influence or significance. Maybe rethink the use of the word."

