Kanye West purchased a R4 million for his girlfriend Chaney Jones after she insisted on the handbag, which is currently out of circulation

The expensive Hermes Birkin bag is silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware and will be delivered to Jones on Tuesday

It is not the first time the 'Donda' rapper has purchased a Hermes Birkin; in December 2021 West bought five for his then-lover, Julia Fox

American rapper Kanye West is alleged to have bought a R4 million Hermes Birkin bag for his latest girlfriend Chaney Jones, who is a dead ringer for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye buys Chaney Hermes

According to sources who spoke to Page Six, the 24-year-old model reportedly wanted this specific handbag.

The rapper, 44, watched the bag, which is silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware, be delivered to Jones in Houston Tuesday night.

Chaney, who reportedly put in the request, wanted this exact version of the luxury bag.

Not Kanye's first time

Kanye is no stranger to the world of Hermés; In February, he purchased five Birkins for then-girlfriend Julia Fox and her friends for her 31st birthday.

The Yeezy founder commissioned personal shopper and stylist Michelle Lovelace to secure the goods.

“They decided to do a Birkin, and he definitely wanted to stick with an exotic, which is how she ended up getting the ostrich. And then the next day, they were like, ‘Wait, we actually want to get more,’ because he wants to gift all her close friends one, too. I was like, no way. I couldn’t believe it at first” Lovelace told the outlet.

