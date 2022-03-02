Global site navigation

Kanye West Shares 1st Photo with Chaney Jones on Instagram as He Seemingly Confirms His New Romance
Kanye West Shares 1st Photo with Chaney Jones on Instagram as He Seemingly Confirms His New Romance

by  Briefly Team Nonhlanhla Pongwana
  • Kanye West went on Instagram to post his first photo with new flames Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian
  • The 44-year-old used a black heart emoji to caption a paparazzi photo, originally shared by The Shade Room, of him and the model together
  • This comes just days after the two were spotted shopping together in Miami; a day before this, Chaney shared a selfie of her cosying up to Ye

US rapper Kanye West is seemingly going Instagram-official with his rumoured girlfriend.

Kanye West confirms new romance with Chaney Jones.
Kanye West posts First Photo with Chaney Jones. Photo: Kanye West.
Source: Instagram

The Donda rapper, 44, shared a screenshot from The Shade Room to his Instagram on Tuesday, March 1, that features a recent paparazzi photo with Chaney Jones, People reported.

The caption of the screenshot reads:

"This is dope:" AKA shares snippet of his brand new track, SA reacts to the Knee Deep sample

"It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong."

The loved-up photo shows Kanye with the 24-year-old model as they appear to go shopping.

In his own caption, West simply used a black heart emoji.

In addition to the heart on his own Instagram, the rapper added a black heart emoji in the comments section of The Shade Room's post.

On her side, Chaney wrote:

"My love," alongside a black heart emoji and fingers crossed emoji.

Kanye and Chaney cosy selfie

Briefly News reported that on Monday, February 28, the young model shared a photo cosying up to the Yeezy founder on her Instagram Stories.

The pair rocked all black, with Kardashian's lookalike donning a classic tank top and sunglasses, and Kanye wearing a leather jacket.

From Boity to DJ Tira: Riky Rick's music industry peers share their final goodbyes to the late rapper

Chaney kept her caption short and sweet with a black heart Emoji to match their attire.

