Kanye West went on Instagram to post his first photo with new flames Chaney Jones, who bears a striking resemblance to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian

The 44-year-old used a black heart emoji to caption a paparazzi photo, originally shared by The Shade Room , of him and the model together

This comes just days after the two were spotted shopping together in Miami; a day before this, Chaney shared a selfie of her cosying up to Ye

US rapper Kanye West is seemingly going Instagram-official with his rumoured girlfriend.

Kanye West posts First Photo with Chaney Jones. Photo: Kanye West.

Source: Instagram

The Donda rapper, 44, shared a screenshot from The Shade Room to his Instagram on Tuesday, March 1, that features a recent paparazzi photo with Chaney Jones, People reported.

The caption of the screenshot reads:

"It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong."

The loved-up photo shows Kanye with the 24-year-old model as they appear to go shopping.

In his own caption, West simply used a black heart emoji.

In addition to the heart on his own Instagram, the rapper added a black heart emoji in the comments section of The Shade Room's post.

On her side, Chaney wrote:

"My love," alongside a black heart emoji and fingers crossed emoji.

Kanye and Chaney cosy selfie

Briefly News reported that on Monday, February 28, the young model shared a photo cosying up to the Yeezy founder on her Instagram Stories.

The pair rocked all black, with Kardashian's lookalike donning a classic tank top and sunglasses, and Kanye wearing a leather jacket.

Chaney kept her caption short and sweet with a black heart Emoji to match their attire.

Source: Briefly News