AKA has shared a snippet of his brand new track on his timeline and his fans are loving the sound that their fave is about to release

The rapper sampled Knee Deep's song titled Darlin and added his touch to it such as signature auto-tune effects and slowed it down a bit so it sounds like a hip-hop jam

The dance track was big a few years back and Supa Mega decided to revive it and many of his followers agreed that the song sounds amazing

AKA is about to drop new music. The rapper dropped a teaser of his new song on his timeline on Wednesday, 2 March.

AKA sampled Knee Deep's track 'Darlin' in his new joint.

Source: Instagram

The Fela in Versace hitmaker is back with another dope sample. This time around, Supa Mega sampled Knee Deep's track titled Darlin. The house music song was big a few years back. It had dance floors and parties going.

Mega decided to put his touch to the track and a bit of his signature auto-tune effects. His slowed-down version of Darlin sounds cool, judging from some of his fans' reactions. Taking to Instagram, the award-winning artist captioned the audio:

"Long Live Snippet, God Live Long."

Peeps took to the star's comment section to share their thoughts on the upcoming record. Many agreed that it is fire.

ludwax said:

"The sample God is back! You just took me back with this sample."

tshepo_nje commented:

"You got this sampling sh*t on lockdown."

riddick_alu wrote:

"Why did you have to sample my favourite song of all time though, ay."

ngoshiii said:

"Blessed day ahead to everyone! Top of the morning baby!!"

kurisani__ commented:

"This is dope, Mega."

mike__marley wrote:

"HE DON’T MISS."

spliffleon added:

"That Knee Deep sample is fire."

