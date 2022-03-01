A number of portraits of musician Ricky Rick surfaced online following his shocking and untimely passing

South Africa floored was left floored when by a young man's life-like pencil drawing of the fallen hip-hop artist that was posted on Twitter

The flawless art received attention from many Tweeps who congratulated the him for his talents

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tweeps were pleasantly amazed by the incredible talent that a Grade 11 student showed through his portrait of the late hip-hop star, Ricky Rick.

The realistically looking drawing on the celebrity was posted with a simple caption:

"Tribute by a Grade 11 learner at East Rand School of Art."

It was an amazing, yet unintentional endorsement of the art school mentioned as peeps all agreed on how beautiful the artwork was.

The amazingly talented young learner who did a life-like drawing of the late Ricky Rick as a tribute to him. Image: @AmandaNhlanhla4, rikyrickworld/Twitter, Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

After seeing the post, peeps on Twitter also started comparing the beautiful artwork with other portraits that were drawn of Boss Zonke.

Looking to use the student in future, @smileysikhubu said:

"Can I get details of the guy need to book him for something ."

@KabeloMalema5 made a comparison:

Hilariously bestowing him as the national artist, @SelbyNhleko said:

"We have officially replaced useless Rasta with you. You are certified artist we recognised. ✊✊✊"

Big Zulu tributes Riky Rick in video, shows genuine emotion and sheds tears about Riky's compassion

Ricky Rick's unexpected passing touched a lot of people across Mzansi and celebrities were not spared as Briefly News reported that Big Zulu shed tears when he spoke about his late collaborator, Riky Rick. The rapper and the Boss Zonke hitmaker gave Mzansi a massive song in 2020, Imali Eningi.

Following the heartbreaking news of Riky's death, Inkabi took to social media to open up about his music peers' death. Riky took his own life when he lost his fight to depression on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

In a video posted on Twitter, the sad Big Zulu said he still doesn't understand how Riky decided to end his own life because he's the one who used to comfort everyone going through tough times in the music industry.

If you are feeling suicidal or are thinking about hurting yourself, do not hesitate to call the SA Suicide Crisis Line at 0800 567 567.

If you are concerned that someone you know might be in danger of hurting themselves, please alert your local authorities for immediate assistance. You can also encourage the person to contact a suicide prevention hotline using the information above.

Help is available on the Suicide Crisis Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and counsellors can conduct calls in all 11 official languages.

Source: Briefly News