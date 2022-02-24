Award-winning hip-hop artist Big Zulu gave an emotional tribute to his late music peer and collaborator Riky Rick in a touching video doing the rounds on social media

The rapper shed tears when he spoke about how Riky Rick used to comfort all the artists who were going through tough times in the music industry

Big Zulu and Riky Rick collaborated on a huge song in 2020 titled Imali Eningi and Inkabi thanked Riky for encouraging him to mix hip-hop and maskandi

Big Zulu shed tears when he spoke about his late collaborator, Riky Rick. The rapper and the Boss Zonke hitmaker gave Mzansi a massive song in 2020, Imali Eningi.

Following the heartbreaking news of Riky's death, Inkabi took to social media to open up about his music peers' death. Riky took his own life when he lost his fight to depression on Wednesday morning, 23 February.

In a video posted on Twitter, the sad Big Zulu said he still doesn't understand how Riky decided to end his own life because he's the one who used to comfort everyone going through tough times in the music industry.

Inkabi shared that Riky Rick was a father to everyone in the industry, not just his own kids. He praised the late star for opening doors for many in the music business. Big Zulu also revealed that Riky is the one who urged him to incorporate the maskandi sound into hip-hop that saw him blow up in 2020.

Peeps share mixed reactions to Big Zulu's tribute to Riky Rick

@Msandas9 wrote:

"One thing you should know with people caring, having a good heart and going extra mile for other people's problems, they die inside alone."

@Keletso_____ commented:

"Big Zulu is talking from the heart. Now I feel it. It's very rare to see a man cry openly."

@julius_thamana wrote:

"Let it be a lesson to all that often people who go all out for other people, seem happy, and are the pillar of strength for everyone often are the loneliest and saddest deep inside. We ought to check on them and make sure they're okay. Phepi Nkabi."

@siyahebe_hebe added:

"My opinion is from the video where he was dancing with his wife. The lady owes us a story to tell, the reaction she gave there 'she was so sorry' and Riky kept on trying to cheer her up. I'm not pointing fingers at anyone but at least my lady tell us what might have led to this action."

Riky Rick leaves cryptic message for his fans before taking his own life

In related news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick has passed away. The rapper posted a cryptic message earlier on Wednesday saying he'll return a stronger man.

The star's name topped the trends list as peeps reacted to the news of his death. His family confirmed in a statement that he has indeed passed away. Reports suggest that the star took his own life.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker was the target of trolls recently. The haters claimed his wife, Bianca Naidoo, was no longer happy in their marriage. Riky Rick took to Twitter and posted:

"I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home."

Peeps are claiming the musician took his own life because of the bullying he endured recently about his marriage. The rapper was also battling depression.

If you or anyone you know suffers from depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out for help by contacting the numbers below:

Lifeline - 0861 322 322, Suicide Crisis number - 0800 567 567, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group mental health number - 011 234 4837.

