“This Is Sad and Crazy”: Riky Rick Has SA Concerned After Posting Cryptic Tweet

Riky Rick has the whole of Mzansi concerned with a cryptic message he posted on Twitter before the rumours of his death surfaced on the timeline

Rumour mongers claim the rapper took his own life after posting the message while some peeps shared that they'll believe that he is death when his family confirms it

The Boss Zonke hitmaker has endured a lot of cyber-bullying recently over his marriage and some are saying that's the reason he allegedly ended his own life

Riky Rick has allegedly passed away. The rapper posted a cryptic message earlier on Wednesday saying he'll return a stronger man.

Riky Rick is allegedly dead. Image: @rikyrickworld

The star's name is topping the trends list as peeps react to the claims of his death. His family has not confirmed anything yet, but rumour mongers claim the star took his own life.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker was the target of trolls recently. The haters claimed his wife, Bianca Naidoo, was no longer happy in their marriage. Riky Rick took to Twitter and posted:

"I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home."

Peeps are claiming the musician took his own life because of the bullying he endured recently about his marriage. Some peeps said they'll believe the news when his family has confirmed it.

@SediKekana said:

"Oh no, our celebrities need help."

@Babyboycamio1 wrote:

"These people are always giving out signs... I hope it ain't true."

@ZuluShanti commented:

"It's so sad. We really need to take care of each other as people."

@Th3_kisO wrote:

"People were bullying Ricky Rick just the other day. We live amongst evil people who will suddenly care when people are late. This is sad and crazy."

@Baduuuuuuuuu_ added:

"The same people that were always bullying and dragging Ricky Rick and his marriage almost everyday are the same ones posting broken heart emojis up and down. Yet again we’re in South Africa, where hypocrites reside."

Riky Rick explains his wife is camera shy after "sad" Valentine's Day video

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Riky Rick took to social media recently to explain that his wife is camera shy. The rapper was reacting to peeps who said Bianca Naidoo looked sad in a video he posted on Valentine's Day.

The star and his boo were dancing to a love song on the day when fans noticed that she looked unhappy. Some peeps even assumed that she's no loner happy in her marriage. @peekay_mab said:

"Why is she always like this? I mean it's like she's scared or something and this is not the first vid I notice this."

If you or anyone you know suffers from depression or suicidal thoughts, reach out for help by contacting the numbers below:

Lifeline - 0861 322 322, Suicide Crisis number - 0800 567 567, The South African Depression and Anxiety Group mental health number - 011 234 4837.

Source: Briefly News