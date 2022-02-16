Riky Rick has explained why his wife Bianca Naidoo looked "sad" in a video he posted on his timeline on Valentine's Day

The rapper and his boo were dancing in the clip that has trended on social media for all the wrong reasons as peeps assumed she's no longer happily in love

The Boss Zonke hitmaker told Amapiano star Focalistic that Bianca is camera shy hence she didn't look happy during their Valentine's dance

Riky Rick took to social media recently to explain that his wife is camera shy. The rapper was reacting to peeps who said Bianca Naidoo looked sad in a video he posted on Valentine's Day.

Ricky Rick has shared that his wife Bianca Naidoo is camera shy. Image: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

The star and his boo were dancing to a love song on the day when fans noticed that she looked unhappy. Some peeps even assumed that she's no loner happy in her marriage.

The Boss Zonke hitmaker took to Instagram to celebrated the lovers' day with the rest of the world. He had captioned the clip:

"I love my chick."

The video was also posted on Twitter by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. Peeps shared wild comments after watching the clip, reports SAHipHopMag:

@peekay_mab said:

"Why is she always like this? I mean it's like she's scared or something and this is not the first vid I notice this."

@KhutsoMacpardon wrote:

"The lady doesn’t look happy at all."

@NeoMontwedi1 commented:

"It's actually sad to watch."

@HuUpu_ said:

"Thought I was the only one that noticed."

@dima_onzima added:

"She looks very sad."

Reacting to Amapiano artist Focalistic, Riky explained that his boo is not comfortable in front of cameras. He wrote:

"Shame, Aunty B hates cameras."

Lerato Kganyago and her hubby shut down Valentine's Day

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that as Mzansi anticipated, Lerato Kganyago's man shut down Valentine's Day. Thami Ndlala gifted her boo a whole hotel in celebration of their love.

The stunner's name is still topping the trends list this morning as peeps share their reactions to her gift. The Metro FM presenter took to social media late on Monday night to share clips of her gift.

Taking to Instagram, Lerato Kganyago announced that she was blessed with a hotel and restaurant. She's now the proud owner of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa and the restaurant is named AMOR.

Peeps have taken to Twitter to share that Valentine's Day should just be named after the media personality after what her man did for her.

