Media personality Lerato Kganyago's hubby bought the stunner a whole hotel for her as her Valentine's Day giftKganyago's

The Metro FM presenter posted clips and pics of herself arriving and taking a tour of the hotel and restaurant that she now owns

Mzansi women have hilariously shared that they also want a man like Lerato's who will spoil them with expensive gifts on special days

As Mzansi anticipated, Lerato Kganyago's man shut down Valentine's Day. Thami Ndlala gifted his boo a whole hotel in celebration of their love.

Lerato Kganyago’s hubby went all-out on Valentine's Day. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram stories, Lerato announced that she was blessed with a hotel and reShe'sant. She's now the proud owner of 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa and the restaurant is named AMOR.

Peeps have taken to Twitter to sValentine'salentine's Day should just be named after the media personality after what her man did for her.

@Mxbeez commented:

"Lerato Kganyago is the new owner of the Northcliff."

@kaziii___m commented:

"Lerato Kganyago's husband said 'Lemme invest in my wife, here's a hotel wifey'. Nah, this is huge hey. Love this for her, andifun' ungatsho."

@MandlaJivindava wrote:

"Lerato Kganyago's Valentine's Day made so many women realise that they're supporting cast in Mjolo's World."

Peeps wait to see how Lerato Kganyago and hubby will celebrate Valentine's Day

In related news, Briefly News reported that as the world marked Valentine's Day, Mzansi waited for Lerato Kganyago's flashy Valentine's Day display.

The Metro FM presenter and her man shut down the day last year when he booked an entire FNB Stadium for her. Thami Ndlala also booked Zonke Dikana to sing for her on the day. The video of their lit date trended for days on social media.

Peeps took to social media to share that Thami must up his game this year. Taking to Twitter, some think that he'll shut down the whole country this time around. @Jumangji71 wrote:

"What if Lerato Kganyago's husband plans to book out the whole of SA? What's going to happen to those without passports?"

Source: Briefly News