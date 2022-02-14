Mzansi peeps believe that Lerato Kganyago will close off the Valentine's Day "Olympics" just like the other years

The Metro FM presenter's hubby booked the entire stadium and Zonke Dikana to perform for her last year and peeps want the loving hubby to go big this year

Tweeps have hilariously shared that Thami Ndlala will shut down the whole of Mzansi for her in celebration of the lovers' day

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

As the world celebrates Valentine's Day, Mzansi is waiting for Lerato Kganyago's flashy Valentine's Day display.

Peeps Thinks Lerato Kganyago’s man will shut down the country this Valentine's Day. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

The Metro FM presenter and her man shut down the day last year when he booked an entire FNB Stadium for her. Thami Ndlala also booked Zonke Dikana to sing for her on the day. The video of their lit date trended for days on social media.

Peeps have taken to social media to share that Thami must up his game this year. Taking to Twitter, some think that he'll shut down the whole country just for Lerato Kganyago to feel special.

@Jumangji71 wrote:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"What if Lerato Kganyago's husband plans to book out the whole of SA? What's going to happen to those without passports?"

@mmasetutu said:

"Lerato Kganyago's man has probably booked South Africa for Valentine's, we might have to leave the country."

@NyikoooP commented:

"Lerato Kganyago's husband has to raise the bar higher this year... Yes, with his money, not mine."

@Thando_Mayisela added:

"I'm just waiting for Lerato Kganyago to shut down Valentine's Day."

Dineo Ranaka shuts down nosy peeps who're curious about her Valentine's Day plans

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka took to social media to react to nosy peeps who've been asking about her Valentine's Day plans. The Metro FM presenter hilariously shut down the peeps who are curious about what she'll be up to on the day.

The reality TV star posted a funny clip of herself talking about the day the world celebrates love. According to her clip, the star is currently single.

Taking to Instagram, Dineo asked peeps who want to know where her boyfriend is not to bother her. Speaking in a foreign accent, the media personality said:

"My future boyfriend is busy cheating with his future side chick. You’re hearing me? I hope you’re hearing me."

Source: Briefly News