Dineo Ranaka has hysterically shut down nosy peeps who are curious about her Valentine's plans now that the 14th of February is just days away

The Metro FM presenter and TV host posted a hilarious clip of herself addressing peeps in a foreign accent

The reality TV star reckons that her future boyfriend is still out there cheating with his future side chick

Dineo Ranaka has taken to social media to react to nosy peeps who've been asking about her Valentine's Day plans. The Metro FM presenter hilariously shut down the peeps who are curious about what she'll be up to on the day.

Dineo Ranaka has shut down nosy peeps worried about her Valentine’s Day plans. Image: @dineoranaka

Source: Instagram

The reality TV star posted a funny clip of herself talking about the day the world celebrates love. According to her clip, the star is currently single.

Taking to Instagram, Dineo asked peeps who want to know where her boyfriend not to bother her. Speaking in a foreign accent, the media personality said:

"My future boyfriend is busy cheating with his future side chick. You’re hearing me? I hope you’re hearing me."

ZAlebs reports that she was mimicking the trending "Valentine’s is coming, where is your boyfriend" Nigerian choir video. The star's followers laughed out loud at the clip with most commenting with laughing emojis.

bogosi_m wrote:

"Future what cheating with future what?"

chomatebogo said:

"I am so done with you......dead for days."

thxt_blvck_bxby commented:

"You are so funny."

plus_k_le_diamant wrote:

"The accent. It's like mine, you got us."

tumim12 added:

"I'm so done with you, botlhanya bago is on steroids these days! I love you."

Dineo Ranaka's bundle of joy tells her to cover up

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dineo Ranaka's bundle of joy is a bit protective of her. Seeing that she was showing too much skin, the Metro FM presenter's daughter told her to cover up.

Kopano wasn't happy when her mom took to social media to share a video of herself rocking a lit outfit. The revealing outfit showed too much of her skin and Kopano did not mince her words when she spoke to her mom about the black outfit.

The reality TV star shared the clip on Instagram and gushed over the hot outfit and her stunning face beat. when Dineo asked Kopano why she thinks the outfit is showing too much skin, she replied:

"It doesn't look normal, you should not be showing people your skin."

