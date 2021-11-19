LOL: Dineo Ranaka's Bundle of Joy Tells the Metro FM Star to Cover Up

Dineo Ranaka's daughter hilariously shared that she doesn't want the media personality to show peeps too much of her skin

The Metro FM presenter's bundle of joy told her to cover up when she rocked a revealing outfit recently

Kopano told her reality TV star mom that's it's not normal to show people one's skin when she asked what was wrong with her outfit

Dineo Ranaka's bundle of joy is a bit protective of her. Seeing that she was showing too much skin, the Metro FM presenter's daughter told her to cover up.

Kopano wasn't happy when her mom took to social media to share a video of herself rocking a lit outfit. The revealing outfit showed too much of her skin and Kopano did not mince her words when she spoke to her mom about the black outfit.

The reality TV star shared the clip on Instagram and gushed over the hot outfit and her stunning face beat. She captioned the clip:

"So apparently my outfit is showing too much skin. I birthed myself here, she has a mouth on her this one! I've beeeen telling her to go shower."

OkMzansi reports that when Dineo asked Kopano why she thinks the outfit is showing too much skin, she replied:

"It doesn't look normal, you should not be showing people your skin."

