Kabza De Small’s Symphonic Orchestra Promo Video Ignites Fans’ Excitement: “History in the Making”
Kabza De Small’s Symphonic Orchestra Promo Video Ignites Fans’ Excitement: “History in the Making”

by  Moroba Moroeng
  • Kabza De Small is gearing up for his upcoming Symphonic Orchestra show and gave fans a look into what to expect
  • A promo video of the Amapiano superstar's now sold-out show had Mzansi excited about what's to come
  • Mzansi sang Kabza's praises and were moved to tears by the promotional video

Kabza De Small's Symphonic Orchestra video ignited fans' excitement
Mzansi grew excited from watching the promo for Kabza De Small's upcoming Symphonic Orchestra show. Images: kabelomotha_.
Source: Instagram

As Kabza De Small gets ready for his Symphonic Orchestra show alongside Ofentse Pitse, the Imithandazo hitmaker shared a teaser of what he has in store. After selling out the show in hours, fans are even more excited to see the Amapiano superstar in a new light.

Kabza De Small reveals teaser for orchestra show

Our fave, Kabza De Small, is a man who is not afraid to push boundaries and grow Amapiano with his creativity and forward-thinking.

With various plaques and singles ruling music charts all around the world, it was time for the Amapiano maestro to take his talents to a different stage.

Taking to their Instagram page, Red Bull announced a collaboration between Kabza and renowned South African conductor, Ofentse Pitse, for a one-night-only Amapiano orchestra.

With a goosebump-inducing promo video, Kabza opens the clip playing piano before the show is introduced with the Symphonic Orchestra backed by Kabza's Msholozi Uyinkosi:

Mzansi reacts to Kabza De Small's promo video

Netizens were moved to tears by Kabza's clip, with some in disbelief that the tickets had already sold out:

Teflonugen said:

"History in the making."

Dingswayo_N was stunned:

"Wow, that is so marvellous!"

Ashante_Parker was impressed:

"I'm happy that Kabza De Small is taking Amapiano to the next level."

z.andiiiii wrote:

"I know I’m not the only one who watched this more than once."

mose_tsanagape hyped Kabza up:

"He is who he thinks he is!"

Kabza De Small announces Scorpion Kings album

In more Kabza De Small updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ/ producer announcing a new album from the Scorpion Kings.

Consisting of himself and DJ Maphorisa, Kabza revealed that their new project was on the way, and fans couldn't hide their excitement.

