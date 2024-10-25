Chidimma Adetshina has jetted off to represent Nigeria at the 2024 Miss Universe pageant, and she posted a video

The beauty queen sparked a buzz with her video, with people expressing their well wishes while others brought up her past drama in South Africa

Advocating for support from Nigeria as she began her Miss Universe journey, Chidimma shared an official Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 headshot

The road to Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 has started, and Chidimma Adetshina is well on her way. The beauty queen shared videos of her boarding a plane as she cashes the crown to compete in Mexico.

Video of Chidimma heading to Mexico trends

Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina is ready to compete in the Miss Universe 2024 pageant in Mexico, which will take place on Sunday, 16 November 2024.

She even recently shared the official headshot with the caption: "Nigerians, this is our time to shine on the global stage! I am honoured to represent our great nation at Miss Universe. Every vote is a vote for our strength, beauty, and resilience as a people. Together, we can show the world the power of our unity and the impact we can make. Let’s rise and claim this victory."

@MDNnews shared a video of her, and it went viral.

Netizens share mixed reactions

There are mixed reactions to the video, with some praising Chichi while others with salty remarks.

@wise30152072 claimed:

"South Africa really opened doors for her."

@Melusi_Mokone lauded:

"She should thank South Africans for the elevation.🤝 Hopefully she’s making her people happy now, since they also refused her first time.👀😮‍💨 Am actually saying congratulations to our former citizen.🤝🫂"

@VaChivi_ exclaimed:

"This girl ! That confidence, the beauty, the strength, the courage, the determination!!!! Never stick around where you are not valued ! Never stick around where you are not appreciated, Respect yourself and go where you are a priority!!! Go on black child!"

@ronaldanele joked:

"As long as she's happy, we don't mind the python she's wearing."

@chief_musa97008 mocked:

"The pain going straight to MZANSI."

@TlangeloTlangi replied:

"I guess it’s winter that side."

@BlaqSabali claimed:

"She changed a lot 😭"

@Luzz_Nex said:

"We are happy for her… she is representing her country."

@Only_Botak mentioned:

"So are we just gonna follow chidimma one way where's Mia Le Roux. What is she travelling with?"

@sheppymarc said:

"Did she fix the identity issue honestly."

@sam_xgx stated:

"Nigerians think we are mad about her, but a girl born in South Africa who has never been to Nigeria went there and became their beauty Pageant Queen. "

Chidimma on pulling out of Miss SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma Adesthina recently revealed that the Miss SA contest journey was a horrendous experience for her.

The mom shared that her name might have been why locals wanted her off the contest, even though she was born in Mzansi.

