Mzansi Confident Chidimma Will Win Miss Universe Nigeria After Getting First Look at Contestants
- South Africans are confident that Chidimma Adetshina will be crowned Miss Universe Nigeria
- A video of the contestants showing off their runway walks failed to impress netizens
- After Chidimma received the invitation to the pageant, netizens have been vocal about backing Chidimma
South Africans are fully behind Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina and are confident that she will reign as the next Miss Universe Nigeria.
Video of Chidimma and competitors sparks debate
Chidimma jetted off to Nigeria to compete for the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. The ladies had to model in skimpy two-piece swimsuits representing their cities.
When Chidimma received the invitation, netizens stated that they would support Adetshina.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Chidimma Adetshina tells Nigeria she's proudly South African, Mzansi reacts: "With stolen documents"
@MDNnewss posted the video clips.
In another video, you can see the ladies in all shapes and sizes.
What Chidimma had to say about the internet trolling
The beauty queen recently got in an interview with a Nigerian media station, where she opened up about having to fight for her identity amid the chaos.
"My name has brought awareness into [inclusivity and diversity]. But I wouldn't want it to be seen in a negative light ... I'm still fighting for my identity. don't want us to live in a society or community where we're sidelined or excluded because of our diverse backgrounds. I want us to be included, celebrated, appreciated, loved, and accepted.
"I'm not only representing myself [on the Miss Universe Nigeria platform], but many who see themselves in me," said the model.
SA backs Chidimma for Miss Universe Nigeria
Reacting to the video, Mzansi said there is already a clear winner, and that is Chidimma.
deefada said:
"Our girl is clear."
@dingiswayo claimed:
"I do not see any competitor there."
@DlaminiDukani mentioned:
"All we care about is ours, Miss Chichi Adetshina."
@mark23 laughed:
"This has to be a joke."
Chris Excel questions Chidimma's age after 10-year-old daughter revealed
In a previous report from Briefly News, people are still trying to figure out the mystery behind Chidimma Adetshina.
The former Miss South Africa finalist saw her name trend once again after X blogger Chris Excel questioned her age and that of her daughter, saying something did not add up.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za