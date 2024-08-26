South Africans are confident that Chidimma Adetshina will be crowned Miss Universe Nigeria

A video of the contestants showing off their runway walks failed to impress netizens

After Chidimma received the invitation to the pageant, netizens have been vocal about backing Chidimma

South Africans are fully behind Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina and are confident that she will reign as the next Miss Universe Nigeria.

Mzansi believes Chidimma will win Miss Universe Nigeria. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Video of Chidimma and competitors sparks debate

Chidimma jetted off to Nigeria to compete for the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. The ladies had to model in skimpy two-piece swimsuits representing their cities.

When Chidimma received the invitation, netizens stated that they would support Adetshina.

@MDNnewss posted the video clips.

In another video, you can see the ladies in all shapes and sizes.

What Chidimma had to say about the internet trolling

The beauty queen recently got in an interview with a Nigerian media station, where she opened up about having to fight for her identity amid the chaos.

"My name has brought awareness into [inclusivity and diversity]. But I wouldn't want it to be seen in a negative light ... I'm still fighting for my identity. don't want us to live in a society or community where we're sidelined or excluded because of our diverse backgrounds. I want us to be included, celebrated, appreciated, loved, and accepted.

"I'm not only representing myself [on the Miss Universe Nigeria platform], but many who see themselves in me," said the model.

SA backs Chidimma for Miss Universe Nigeria

Reacting to the video, Mzansi said there is already a clear winner, and that is Chidimma.

deefada said:

"Our girl is clear."

@dingiswayo claimed:

"I do not see any competitor there."

@DlaminiDukani mentioned:

"All we care about is ours, Miss Chichi Adetshina."

@mark23 laughed:

"This has to be a joke."

