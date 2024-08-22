Chidimma Adetshina landed in Nigeria and expressed her excitement about reconnecting with her father's culture after 20 years

The 23-year-old, who allegedly left South Africa due to government issues, aims to win the Miss Universe Nigeria crown

Social media reactions to her video were mixed, with some users questioning her past statements and others advising her not to return to South Africa

Chidimma Adetshina excited to be in Nigeria

Chidimma Adetshina is not letting the negativity about her on social media deter her from her dream of winning the Miss Universe Nigeria crown. The model, who allegedly left SA after the government revoked her papers, landed safely in Nigeria.

In a short video shared on X by @newslivesa, Chidimma said her goal is to win the crown and use her platform to unite people. She also added that she wants to learn more about her father's culture. She said:

"I'm just really excited that I'm in my father's land, and I wanna get to experience more about it; it's been 20 years since I've been here, so I just wanna get to know more about Nigeria's culture and where I really come from."

Fans respond to Chidimma Adetshina's video

Social media users shared thoughts on the 23-year-old model's video. Some said she lied about never having been to Nigeria, and others commented that she should not return to South Africa.

@TheeAzanian commented:

"And a few weeks ago she said she’d never been there, but now she was there when she was 3."

@the_kn_diary wrote:

"This is already spectacular. We groomed a Nigerian child so that one day, we will send her to her people to scam the real scammers of the world. This reminds me of "Wanted" movie."

@__ThapeloM added:

"Yeah, stay over there as well don't come back here."

@_officialMoss said:

"Fraudster will make you feel like you the crazy one? … that’s how it’s easy to scam South Africans 🇿🇦🤷🏽‍♂️… 😂"

South Africa gives their opinion on Chidimma Adetshina’s age

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mzanzi has keenly followed the Chidimma Adetshina false identification case, and now their attention turns to her age and whether she is, in fact, the age she claims to be.

Earlier this week, the department uncovered that Adetshina’s mother might have assumed the identity of a South African woman who was listed in the national population register in Tshwane by her mother in 1982.

