Chidimma Adetshina appealed for votes in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, hoping to inspire others with her story of overcoming adversity after facing backlash in the Miss SA competition

Adetshina aims to use the platform to promote inclusion, acceptance, and the power of diversity

Supporters on social media are rallying behind her, expressing their admiration and pledging votes to help her win the crown

Chidimma Adetshina hopes that her story will inspire other women around the world. The model, who had to drop out of the Miss SA pageant after facing massive backlash, spoke about facing adversity.

Chidimma Adetshina opened up about dealing with adversity. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina pleads for votes in The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant

Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has taken to social media to plead for votes after accepting an offer to join the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. Chichi charted social media trends and made headlines after South Africans demanded an investigation into her legitimacy to compete in the Miss SA competition.

Days after joining Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma asked her followers to help her win the competition by voting for her because she wanted to uplift other people from all over the world with her story of facing adversity. She said:

"As a woman who has faced adversity, I want to use my voice and my story alongside the Miss Universe Nigeria platform to promote inclusion and acceptance. I also want to educate people on the power of diversity to build a stronger community that benefits everyone."

Fans rally behind Chidimma Adetshina

Social media users vowed to keep supporting Chichi until she wins the crown. Many said she deserved to win the competition after everything she had been through.

@iris__k21 said:

"Another 100 votes in for you today, my Miss Universe! Keep shining dear ❤️"

@4tune_zn added:

"I gave you 30 votes this past weekend 🇿🇦🇿🇦🧬"

@alessandrabree.chacha commented:

"Well articulated, raising important global advocacy issues indeed! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"

@aishah.akorede said:

"What an amazing platform! You have my vote! So so proud of you sis ❤️❤️"

SA Votes surge Chidimma Adetshina into early Nigerian pageant lead

Briefly News previously reported that former Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 top 11 finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina's participation in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, although ravaged in another uproar, is already shaping up to be interesting.

Social media was thrown into a frenzy after the voting process officially opened on Friday, with early results showing Adetshina enjoying a lead.

