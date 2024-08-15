Chidimma Adetshina is trending after announcing her participation in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant following her withdrawal from the Miss SA competition

Nigerians have reacted negatively, expressing concerns over her participation, citing her lack of connection to Nigeria and previous controversies

Many believe her inclusion in the pageant is unfair to other contestants who have worked hard for the competition

Chidimma Adetshina is trending on social media again after announcing that she will participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. The move comes after Chichi's withdrawal from the Miss SA competition after a massive uproar by South Africans.

Nigerians are against Chidimma Adetshina’s participation in the Miss Universe Nigeria competition. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Chidimma Adetshina joining their pageant

Controversial Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina has confirmed her entry in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant after her recent drama. The 23-year-old model's announcement has sparked an uproar among Nigerians against her joining the competition.

Responding to Chichi's video shared on X by @benmurraybruce, Nigerians said it was unfair to other contestants. Many said she did not deserve to join the competition.

@adex_smithjr said:

"This lady has never been to Nigeria before, she has never stepped foot in Nigeria until now. She lived all her life in South Africa, but you, including her in Nigeria, miss Universe despite knowing her characters are questionable. This is ridiculous."

@Oyinstoryteller commented:

"Wait o. What of those other contestants that have been working so hard for this pageant?"

@de_generalnoni added:

"This is a wrong move Mr Ben! The lady in quote commited fràud. We should not encourage wrongdoings. Don’t make us look like a joke on the global stage!"

@mackee_F wrote:

"I hope they won't give her sympathy votes, and the win as compensation."

Miss SA Mia Le Roux speaks on backlash against Chidimma Adetshina

Briefly News previously reported that the newly crowned Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, has shared her thoughts on the controversial Chidimma Adetshina saga. Mia defended Chichi, saying what happened to her was not fair.

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has defended fellow model Chidimma Adetshina, who pulled out from the race after receiving massive backlash on social media. South Africans demanded an investigation into her legitimacy to compete in the pageant because of her Nigerian heritage.

Source: Briefly News