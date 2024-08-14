Past Miss SA finalist Chidimma Onwe Adetshina has confirmed her participation in the Miss Universe Nigeria contest

Heading online on Wednesday, 14 August, Adetshina uploaded a video expressing her excitement at accepting the invite

Social media responded to the announcement in droves after the latest chapter in the Adetshina saga took over the trends

A rollercoaster ride came to a head for Chidimma Onwe Adetshina last week when she withdrew from the Miss South Africa (SA) 2024 beauty pageant.

That development was quickly followed by Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 extending an invitation for her participation in that national contest.

Chidimma Adetshina accepts pageant invite

The suspense that gripped the pageantry community in the days after on whether she would choose to participate was finally lifted on Wednesday, 14 August, when the 23-year-old model accepted the invitation.

Taking to her Instagram, an excited Adetshina uploaded a video confirming her acceptance, saying she looked forward to the journey.

"Hello, everyone. My name is Chidimma Vanessa Onwe Adetshina. I can't start this video without extending my gratitude to the incredible people who've shown me so much love and support.

"I've received an invite from the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant organisers, Silverbird Group. I say this with great excitement: I've decided to participate in the [contest].

"I understand the expectations and responsibilities [of] this title, and I'm so excited to embark on this journey. And I want to say thank you so much for the opportunity," Adetshina gushed.

She ended her video message by saying she looked forward to participating in the pageant, which she described as Africa's most prestigious beauty contest.

Chidimma Adetshina saga cans SA's invite to global fest

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the outcry against Chidimma Onwe Adetshina in the Miss SA beauty pageant has come with international ramifications.

It follows the decision of the Puebla International Literature Festival 2024 to withdraw Mzansi from its inaugural staging.

The festival, hosted in Puebla, Mexico, from 4 to 6 October 2024, will draw together renowned authors, literary enthusiasts, and cultural aficionados from Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

