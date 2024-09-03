Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina and her mother's ID and passports might allegedly get revoked

This is part of the investigations by the Hawks, as confirmed by the Department of Home Affairs

ActionSA wrote a letter to the department questioning how Chidimma's mother was able to travel freely to Nigeria

Chidimma Adetshina's ID and passport will be investigated. Image: Benson Ibeabuchi via Getty Images/@chichi_vanessa on Instagram.

The Hawks are investigating Chidimma Adetshina and her mother after they found that her mother allegedly obtained her identity fraudulently. Their important South African documents will likely be retrieved as part of this investigation.

Home Affairs likely to revoke Chidimma's documents

The newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina, and her mother's ID are still under the Hawks's radar. According to ZiMoja, the Department of Home Affairs will retrieve their Identity Documents and passports as part of the investigations.

Home Affairs spokesperson Duwayne Esau revealed they issued Promotion of Administrative Justice Act letters to both parties. After that, their documents will be taken.

"The owners of these documents can use them until the department has withdrawn them," Esau said.

How ActionSA ramped up the call for justice

ActionSA recently wrote a letter to the department questioning how Chidimma's mother could travel freely to Nigeria while under investigation for identity theft.

IOL reported the party's chief whip, Lerato Ngobeni, was alarmed when Adetshina's mother was seen in Nigeria attending the Miss Universe Nigeria event to support her daughter. Nghobeni accused the department of negligence.

"It is therefore alarming that the main subject of this ongoing investigation was seen in Nigeria this past weekend during a television broadcast of Miss Universe Nigeria."

Miss Universe Nigeria under intense scrutiny

In a previous report from Briefly News, the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria were placed under intense scrutiny after the shocking revelations by Home Affairs about identity theft done by Chidimma Adetshina's mother.

The investigations into Chidimma Adethsina's South African credentials are ongoing, and startling revelations have been revealed about how her mother gained her identity. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela is questioning whether the founders jumped the gun in inviting Chidimma to contest.

