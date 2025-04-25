The KwaZulu-Natal Royal House Trust (ZRHT) will receive R86 million for the 2025/2026 financial year

This was announced by KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, who delivered the budget vote for the Office of the Premier

The new budget allocation for the financial year has increased from last year’s R77.5 million

PIETERMARITZBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal Royal House Trust will receive R86 million for the 2025/2026 financial year. This was announced by KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli on Thursday, 24 April 2025. The trust takes care of the needs of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli reveals a new budget allocation of R86 million for the Zulu Royal House Trust, with a focus on sustainability and cultural heritage projects.

What did the Premier say?

The Premier announced that the Royal House Trust will receive R86 million from the Office of the Premier budget of R817 million. The allocation for the previous year was R77.5 million. This year, it sees a 4.3% increase in funding. He said that the increase is to support King Misuzulu to ensure he fulfils his cultural duties, noting that the increase is not in conflict with the cost-cutting in the province.

Ntuli said they will continue pursuing medium- to long-term revenue projects, with a focus on property development, to secure the Zulu Royal Family’s long-term financial sustainability. He further highlighted that preparations have begun for a fundraising event aimed at celebrating Zulu cultural heritage, with the event scheduled for the 2025/2026 financial year.

He said the trust is focusing on attracting private-sector investment to support its long-term funding goals, while still considering public-private partnerships. Efforts will also be directed towards expanding commercial farming ventures in collaboration with provincial agricultural bodies.

DA slams the Royal Household

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has hit back at the Royal House Trust, saying that the initiative was meant to transform the Royal Household into a self-sustaining entity that could generate its own income for the province.

The DA said this goal has yet to materialise. Despite being raised repeatedly over the years, it continues to be met with delays and a lack of meaningful progress.

The Zulu Royal House Trust focus on development projects and supporting the royal family's cultural contributions.

What you need to know about the Zulu Royal House

Zulu King Misuzulu has reappointed his cousin, Prince Thulani Zulu, as the royal household's spokesperson, a role he previously held three years ago. Thulani returns to replace Prince Nathi Zulu, who served in the position for four years before being removed.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government has revealed that some Royal House employees were submitting multiple claims for their work. Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube confirmed that the discrepancy was uncovered during an ongoing investigation into staff at the Royal Homes.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has filed for divorce in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg. As part of the proceedings, the Zulu monarch has been ordered to pay rehabilitative maintenance of R20,000 per month for 12 months.

