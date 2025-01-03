AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has filed divorce papers in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg

The Zulu monarch will have to pay rehabilitative maintenance for the amount of R20,000 for 12 months

South Africans have weighed in on the King's decision, with many criticising him for wanting to divorce one of his wives

AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is getting divorced, and South Africans have much to say about it.

The King has filed papers in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg to institute divorce action against one of his three wives.

King Misuzulu is currently married to Queen Ntokozo Mayisela, Queen Nozizwe kaMulela and Queen Masesi Myeni.

Marriage has no prospect of being restored

According to court papers, which News24 has seen, there is no reasonable chance of the relationship being restored.

"The parties have, on several occasions, experienced trouble with their marriage and tried to restore the relationship without success. The parties have not lived together as husband and wife for a continuous period of at least one year immediately prior to the date of the institution of the action," the court papers read.

The queen has reportedly filed a notice of intention to defend the divorce action.

King to pay maintenance for 12 months

The papers also noted that the King will pay rehabilitative maintenance of R20,000 for 12 months from the date the divorce is granted.

There are also no assets and liabilities in the joint estate worth mentioning, and both parties have reportedly divided their personal belongings already.

The King recently had to shut down rumours that he had another girlfriend after a woman ran to him on stage at a government event on 17 November 2024.

The King denied she was a girlfriend, but confirmed that he knew her, saying she was troubled.

South Africans have their say

The news naturally got social media buzzing as citizens shared their thoughts on the matter, with many criticising him for wanting a divorce.

He also earned criticism on 6 November 2024 for his fashion sense at an anti-GBV march.

Nontobeko Nkonyane said:

“The King, ayi, he is not make sure. I don't think his father will be proud of how he is doing as his successor.”

Tebogo Mogope joked:

“Someone tell the King that I'm single. I'm happy to fill up that space.”

Ndivhuwar Unchained added:

“That throne will slowly lose its dignity because of this guy.”

Thoms Wankolo stated:

“We are in Africa. A king can never divorce. If he tries, he must also step down.”

Janett Baloyi joked:

“Polygamy is not for the weak🤣.”

Motho Feela said:

“This one is going to finish the Ngonyama trust with slay queens.”

Nathi M Phiri added:

“Eish, I am worried about his future because he started very well. And now having women, ay, it's something that will create problems.”

Randall Herbert stated:

“This one is disappointing Shaka Zulu. There's no such thing as divorce. You want out, you die.”

Morgan McKeys Gumede said:

“Ayi. This King is not make sure.”

King fires his Traditional Prime Minister

The King has been in the news recently for his decision-making, as he opted to fire his Traditional Prime Minister.

Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu kaZwelithini sacked Thulasizwe Buthelezi on 27 December 2025.

Buthelezi, who is the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC in KZN, held the post since January 2024.

