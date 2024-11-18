King Misuzulu Denies Woman Who Ran to Him Is His Girlfriend, SA Weighs In
- Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelethini squashed claims that the woman who ran to the stage during a government event
- President Cyril Ramaphosa visited KwaZulu-Natal during his presidential imbizo, and while sharing the stage with Isilo, a woman ran towards the stage
- The Zulu Monarch clarified that the woman was from the Ngcobo clan; he knows her and knows how troubled she is
ENYOKENI, KWAZULU-NATAL — Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelethini knows the woman who ran to the stage he was on during a recent government event. He denied, however, that she was his girlfriend.
Misuzulu clarifies running woman's identity
Misuzulu was speaking during the annual royal palace prayer, which Nazareth Baptist Church members attended over the weekend of November 16 and 17, 2024, at eNyokeni, KwaZulu-Natal. He said that the woman was not his girlfriend and that she was troubled.
Isilo said that the woman from the Ngcobo clan was unsettled by attempts to dethrone him. His half-brother, Prince Simakade kaZwelethini, launched a bid to remove Misuzulu from the throne. The incident happened during President Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential imbizo earlier this month.
"I know the young woman. I even know her pain, but she is not my woman. She was jumping towards me because she is in real trouble," he said.
Netizens weigh in
South Africans on Facebook were not surprised that he knew the woman.
Modise Montshioa said:
"I knew he knows her, and she knows him too."
Goitsemodimo Moroka said:
"I had thought she might be the president's girlfriend."
Khanyi Ndlovu said:
"Of course he does. She knows him. He knows her. These people, they know each other."
Itumeleng Madekgetla said:
"This guy has too much drama. He isn't fit to be king."
MJ Hozanimadoda Qhali said:
"At least he knows her, so case closed."
Misuzulu baptised in Shembe church
In a related article, Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu was baptised as a member of the Shembe church.
Misuzulu was the first Zulu monarch to be baptised as a Shembe member, as his predecessors traditionally were members of the Anglican Church.
