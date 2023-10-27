Who is Prince Simakade Zulu? Is he the rightful heir of the Zulu throne?

Prince Simakade Zulu is a South African community king popularly known for being the son of the late King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu. He recently made headlines following news that he is challenging the legitimacy of the current king of the Zulu nation. In this regard, netizens have an interest in knowing more about him.

Prince Simakade was born out of wedlock to his father, the late King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, and his mother. He is married to his long-time partner, Londiwe Nkosi, and has a six-year-old son. Is he the rightful heir to the throne?

Prince Simakade’s profile summary and bio

Full name Simakade Zulu Gender Male Date of birth 1970 Age 53 years old as of 2023 Place of birth Nongoma, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa Current residence KwaZulu Natal, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Zulu Sexuality Heterosexual Marital status Married Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Occupation Community king Father King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu

Prince Simakade Zulu’s age

According to 9jadaily, Prince Simakade is 53 years old as of 2023. Although his full date of birth is unknown, Prince Simakade was born in 1970 in KwaZulu Natal’s Nongoma.

Prince Simakade Zulu’s education qualifications

Prince Simakade is not one of the famous figures whose background information is easily accessible online. As such, much is unknown about his education qualifications or the learning institutions he attended.

Prince Simakade Zulu’s net worth

His exact net worth has yet to be disclosed, but sources guesstimate that he is worth approximately $5 million. Besides this, no further details about how he generates his earnings are available.

Prince Simakade Zulu’s parents

His father is the late King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, a former king of the Zulus born in Nongoma on 14 July 1948. King Zwelithini attended the Bhekuzulu College of Chiefs and thereafter received private lessons.

He held the record for the longest reign of all Zulu kings and sadly passed away on 12 March 2021 after the deterioration of his health.

Information about Prince Simakade’s biological mother is not available. He grew up under the care of the late great-wife, Mantfombi Dlamini, at the KwaKhangelamankengane royal house in Nongoma with his other siblings.

Prince Simakade Zulu’s wife

The prince is married to his long-time partner, Londiwe Nkosi, with whom he exchanged wedding vows on 8 January 2022. Reports state that his wedding was seen as preparation to claim the throne since a Zulu king must get married before leading his nation.

Is Prince Simakade Zulu the king of the Zulu nation?

A family faction recognises Prince Simakade as the king of the Zulu nation. In August 2022, he was traditionally crowned as king by his royal supporters, who disagreed with King Misuzulu’s kingship.

Prince Simakade Zulu’s facts

He is the eldest son of the late King Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu and was born out of wedlock. He has a son named Sbani Zulu, who is six years old as of 2023. According to Briefly News, Prince Simakade is in a legal battle with King Misuzulu to have his kingship set aside.

Who is the rightful heir to the Zulu throne?

Independent Online states that Prince Simakade believes he is the rightful heir to the throne because he is the firstborn son of the late King Zwelithini. The article further elaborates that he sees himself as an heir to the throne, as he was traditionally adopted by his father’s late wife, Great Wife Mantfombi Dlamini.

Prince Simakade Zulu believes he is the rightful king of the Zulu nation and has support from a faction of the royal family members. South Africans, particularly the Zulu nation, await hearing the verdict from his court battle with his brother, King Misuzulu.

