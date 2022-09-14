Prince Simakade Zulu approached the courts and has launched a legal challenge to dethrone King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

The prince claims that he was the rightful heir to the AmaZulu kingdom and has been named as such by members of the royal family

The application is to also ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to recognise Prince Simakade as the rightful heir rather than the king

DURBAN - Prince Simakade Zulu has launched a legal challenge to dethrone King Misuzulu kaZwelithini who was recently crowned. In the court papers, Prince Simakade claims that he was named as the true successor to the crown by members of the royal family.

The prince lodged an application at the Pretoria High Court to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision that recognised King Misuzulu as the heir to be declared invalid and set aside. According to the court papers, Prince Simakade said members of the royal family whom he met twice have identified him as the successor.

The application is to also ask Ramaphosa to recognise the prince as the rightful king, according to SABC News. The first-born son of the late King Goodwill appealed to the court to ensure Ramaphosa avails all the documents related to his recognition of King Misuzulu.

In addition, the prince also suggested that the court appoints a committee to probe his and King Misuzulu’s claim to the throne. He believes it should be done in accordance with the AmaZulu customary laws and customs.

The court application comes as the battle over the use of the eNyokeni palace rages on. A traditional ceremony was due to be held at the palace; however, the prince has claimed it as his base and has prohibited the king.

IOL reported that Prince Simakade also wants the court to disallow AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi from convening meetings where a King of the Zulu nation can be identified.

South Africans react to the royal drama:

@tsimza1 said:

“Didn't he say he is the king already; didn't he say he performed all the rituals to be king? Didn't he say he is not afraid of small boys? Now he wants the courts to fight the small boys.”

@ItsMaDash commented:

“Doesn't this guy ever get tired?”

@MziwoxoloGungq3 posted:

“He must know his place. He is a subject nothing more nothing less.”

@DuchessWakanda added:

“I thought this was sealed when King MisuZulu was officially installed in August at that historic event. This Simakade has time, money, and energy to play. I would have swallowed my pride, gone, and apologised to my brother.”

