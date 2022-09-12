The faction of the Amazulu Royal family that believes prince Simakade is the rightful king has threatened to halt the annual reed dance

The faction said that if the government proceeds with hosting the traditional ceremony at eNyokeni Palace, it will be viewed as a provocation

Prince Simakade and his supporters definitely performed the entering the kraal ritual at the eNyokeni Royal Palace in August

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

BULULWANE - The AmaZulu Royal family faction that backs Prince Simakade claims that if the government moves forward with arranging the impending uMkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at eNyokeni Royal Palace, it will be met with unwanted repercussions.

The AmaZulu Royal family faction supporting Prince Simakade has threatened to disrupt the annual reed dance. Image: Prince Simakade KaZwelithini Zulu/Facebook & Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: UGC

Prince Simakade performed the entering the kraal ritual at eNyokeni in August, which traditionally crowned him as King of the Zulu nation despite the fact that King Misuzulu is recognised as the rightful AmaZulu King.

EWN reported that Prince Simakade's faction said only they can appoint a King, and they don't recognise King Misuzulu as King of the Zulu nation.

Now the faction claims that if King Misuzulu and his supporter perform uMkhozi Womhlanga at the eNyokeni Royal Palace, it will be viewed as an act of extreme provocation.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to SABC News, the spokesperson for Prince Simakade's faction, Prince Mandlakayipheli Zulu, said King Misuzulu and his supports should perform the reed dance at kwaKhangelamankengane, where he performed his entering the kraal ritual and not at eNyokeni.

Prince Mandlakayipheli said:

“So before you could perform any ritual at eNyokeni maybe they should usher him into the kraal eNyokeni to perform what we did to King Simakade and then maybe after that we can say yes he is the King.”

The annual reed dance at eNyokeni will be the second leg of the traditional ceremony. The first reed dance under King Misuzulu took place at Emachobeni Royal Palace earlier this month.

South Africans react to Prince Simakade's faction's plan to disrupt the reed dance

South Africans weighed in on the plans to disrupt the reed dance on social media.

Here are some comments:

@Alex42810042 commented:

"I just feel sorry for the attendees "

@Bhekabk said:

"Those attention seekers must just backoff, they don't own those palaces, that palace was built by government to host all big traditional events."

@mmdurite claimed:

"A faction hahaha there're no factions in the Zulu Royal Family this is the ANC."

@Paldron added:

"Its about time that was ended anyway!"

King Misuzulu called on men to end GBV during reed dance, said women must be treated “with tender care”

In a related matter, Briefly News reported the King of the AmaZulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, urged men to bring an end to gender-based violence (GBV).

King Misuzulu made the call to action at the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) hosted at Emachobeni Royal Palace, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, 3 September.

Umkhosi Womhlanga is a traditional Zulu ceremony where maidens undergo a test of their purity and present their reeds to the King. The ceremony aims to promote abstinence in young girls.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News