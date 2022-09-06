King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini has spoken out against the scourge of gender-based violence

He insisted that men should treat women with respect and put an end to gender-based violence

The King said his late father always insisted that women should be protected, and he will continue that tradition

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

INQWAVUMA - The King of the AmaZulu nation, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, has urged men to bring an end to gender-based violence (GBV).

King Misuzulu used the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga to speak out against gender-based violence and urged men to treat women with respect to put an end to GBV. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

King Misuzulu made the call to action at the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) hosted at Emachobeni Royal Palace, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, 3 September.

Umkhosi Womhlanga is a traditional Zulu ceremony where maidens undergo a test of their virginity and present their reeds to the King. The ceremony aims to promote abstinence in young girls.

According to EWN, King Misuzulu's late parents, King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, resurrected the ceremony in the 1990s.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The newly crowned AmaZulu king used Umkhosi Womhlanga to highlight that the after pushed for men to respect women.

King Musizulu said the late King emphasised that women must never be violently touched, saying the King insisted the Zulu nation treat women like eggs, TimesLIVE reports.

Musizulu said:

“So I say to you, men of this nation, we are the guardians and protectors of the women and children. That is what we should push for and prioritise.”

South Africans weigh in on King Misuzulu's call to action at the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga

South Africans took to social media to share their views on King Misuzulu's statement.

Here are some comments:

MphandeMusa said:

"Well and good. Actually, its this PROTECTION sees women projected as underdogs. It's protection from who, or what? Women are not minors, they don't need protection, they should be allowed to be and equal to men. They are human, after all their rights are human rights."

@OwenChipen commented:

"This is good news."

@PearcesVoice added:

"The irony! After his daddy instituted a ceremony where old chiefs can pick their young virgins (euphemistically called The Reed Dance) and he’s chosen to continue the despicable, tribal practice."

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba called out President Cyril Ramaphosa about Women’s Day speech on GBV

Briefly News previously reported that Herman Mashaba, leader of ActionSA, reflected on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Women’s Day speech, remarking that the president sounds like an opposition leader in government. Speaking at this year's Women’s Day event on Tuesday, 9 August, at Silahla Sports Field in Richmond, KZN

President Ramaphosa said that the scourge of gender-based violence could no longer be permitted to run rampant undeterred, TimeLIVE reported.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News