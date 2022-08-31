South African musician Zakes Bantwini took to social media to express his thoughts on the #SAMA28 ceremony

This comes after artists such as Makhadzi and Maphorisa called out the organisers of the lavish award ceremony for serious allegations

South Africans have taken to Zakes' comments section to express their complete agreement with the Osama hitmaker

Zakes Bantwini ignored the fact that he received major awards at #SAMA28 and joined the ranks of celebrities who did not hold back in criticising the lavish award ceremony. The celebrities include Makhadzi and Maphorisa who did not mince their words.

Zakes Bantwini is not impressed by the #SAMA28 organisers' decisions over the years. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Ore Huiying

Source: Getty Images

Zakes took to Facebook to condemn the award ceremony for corruption allegations that have lowered the award value. He said that the ceremony lacks integrity after well-known industry figures were snubbed and reportedly mistreated by SAMAs organisers.

According to Zakes, the SAMAs used to be an artist's dream accolade in their music career. However, many talented musicians now appear to be uninterested in attending the ceremony due to its controversies.

The Clap Your Hands hitmaker even criticised the organisers for finally honouring him after 15 years in the industry. Zakes Bantwini won a SAMA for the first time in his long career, reports ZAlebs. He received two awards: Samro's Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award and Best Collaboration for Osama featuring Kasango.

"After 15 years of a career I have given my life to, I earn my first two awards, after over 28 nominations and years of being overlooked I finally checked a major milestone in my career," said Zakes on Facebook.

Zakes Bantwini's fans agree with him

@Dj Giggs Superstar said:

"Congrats, bro Well said you will understand if you are in this industry "

@Siyabonga Memela wrote:

"I think uKhozi FM they will do best on what they're good at Surprise us with the unknown song of the year while you're pouring us with national anthems. Congrats Mr. Osama"

@Nomsa KaLiya NoLanga Sunduza shared:

"The poor attendance of nominated artists was a huge red flag. Congratulations grootman."

@Xabiso Lumka posted:

"You're such a blessing I listened to your interview on the MacG podcast, God must continue to humble and bless you. One love."

@Oscar Nkateko Mongwe replied:

"I don't take any South African awards seriously, from soccer to music. They are all biased."

@Thandeka Jwara added:

"To say the least, It was horrible to watch. It's difficult to understand why nobody we know won. They have no shame. South Africa has been sold really. People are not even ashamed to show they are bought."

