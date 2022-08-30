Emtee attended the #SAMA28 ceremony over the weekend and looked absolutely beautiful in his red carpet outfit

The Manando hitmaker was with his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, when he walked the famous red carpet in a black suit

South Africans flocked to their timelines as soon as they saw the talented rapper who looked nothing like his woes grace their television screens with elegance

Emtee’s #SAMA28 gorgeous outfit has Mzansi peeps gushing on social media. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Emtee walked the #SAMA28 red carpet in a new look that Mzansi fans had never seen him in before. The rapper looked very dapper in a black suit and shades.

Taking to Twitter, netizens praised the Pearl Thusi hitmaker for looking extremely gorgeous with his wife Nicole Chinsamy, who looked stunning in a black gown. According to online peeps, Emtee did not appear to be in distress anymore following his departure from Ambitiouz Entertainment and the loss of some of his assets.

On Twitter, @PhilMphela shared the following beautiful pictures:

SA peeps compliment Emtee's clean look

@AyandaNyusmman said:

"Bro is on fire dude"

@Mdogish6 wrote:

"Bossman is always clean✅"

@S_amantha_2 shared:

"Shout out to Nicole for making the look this clean."

@__Xoey posted:

"God of second chances I’m so happy for Emtee."

@LuvunoSphumeh replied:

"Looking smart and elegant"

@minahmorwa added:

"Looking dapper, too clean ishu "

Emtee was nominated for Best Hip Hop Album and Artist of the Year on the extravagant night but sadly did not win.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Emtee said the two #SAMA28 nominations further evidenced that he is still making significant moves in the SA rap industry, as reported by ZAlebs.

"So these two nominations, on their own, are a testament that I am working. Maybe not at the pace that everyone desires but work is being done. I feel it was just destined to be and I am grateful that there are people who are watching and are paying close attention."

DJ Maphorisa blasts #SAMA28 after getting snubbed, SA reacts: “Trash awards”

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa is furious on Twitter after being passed over for major awards at #SAMA28.

The extravagant two-day award show held on 27 and 28 August, saw many big names in the SA music industry, including Zakes Bantwini and Makhadzi, walking away with awards. Despite being the most nominated artist for #SAMA28, Maphorisa lost in many of those categories. He only received one award, which was for the most streamed song of the year.

Taking to Twitter, the talented DJ shared a fiery post after losing major categories such as Record of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

