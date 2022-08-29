AKA is suspected of being broke after he revealed that he bets on football when he's not booked to perform

AKA took to his timeline let Mzansi in on his side hustle. The rapper apparently bets on football when he's not booked to perform.

AKA is suspected of being broke after betting R2 000 on football. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Fela In Versace hitmaker took to social media to share a screenshot of his Betway ticket. He bet R2 000 on Manchester United to beat Southampton FC.

According to ZAlebs, the die-hard Manchester United supporter captioned his Twitter post:

"Come on United!!!"

Social media users took to AKA's comment section to share mixed views on the rapper's situation. Many assumed that he's going broke, hence he's now betting to make some extra cash.

@ZuptaNostra said:

"Booking game is too hard, my GOAT is doing Betway now."

@MELANIN_I10 commented:

"What’s wrong with Mr Forbes betting? Drake does it all the time and ya’ll never say his broke or he doesn’t have bookings. Why do you hate your own so much that you always think of the worst about them? Artist and athletes are human beings too, ai."

@GreatWhiitshark wrote:

"Not a smart move. You risked R2 000 for R1 800."

@MduduziElfas said:

"Someone worth millions is playing Betway. South African hip hop is dead."

@XisingiHintamu added:

"That’s not your hustle dawg, are you that desperate?"

AKA unimpressed by Big Zulu's 150 Bars diss track

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA reacted to Big Zulu's diss track. The Mali Eningi rapper dropped 150 Bars late on Friday, 19 August. Big Zulu dissed the entire SA hip-hop industry, including AKA.

He roasted all the big rap artists such as Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, K.O, Stogie T and Nasty C, among others. At the end of the song, Inkabi shared that the song wasn't personal but he was just trying to revive Mzansi hip-hop music.

AKA went on to slam Big Zulu for claiming the song is all about the spirit of humanity and building the hip-hop community.

