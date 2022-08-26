Big Zulu has fired back at Duncan and threatened to put hands on the rapper after released his much-anticipated diss song

In his new track titled Big Nd*nu (Umngcwabo) , Duncan threw insults in the direction of the 150 Bars hitmaker

Big Zulu is furious because he kept 150 Bars clean and did not curse at the rappers he roasted in the song

Big Zulu has threatened to put hands on Duncan after the rapper viciously shaded him in his new track.

Big Zulu has threatened to put hands on Duncan after the rapper viciously dissed him in a new song. Image: @bigzulu_sa, Duncan SA/Facebook

The Durban-born artist mopped the floor with Big Zulu's dreads in his new song titled, Big Nd*nu (Umngcwabo). The award-winning star promised to "bury" Big Zulu and he did just that in his response to Nkabi's 150 Bars.

Taking to Twitter to react to Skuva's diss track, Big Zulu made it clear that he's not okay after Duncan cursed at him in the new song. The Mali Eningi hitmaker felt some type of way because, according to him, he kept 150 Bars clean. In 150 Bars, Big Zulu roasted the entire hip-hop industry, including Duncan.

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to Big Zulu's reaction to Duncan's track. Many advised him not to catch feelings because he's the one who started the rap battle.

@Taka_Lwandle commented:

"Suba soft Nkabi you said it's hip hop why you catching feelings now."

@jayblacksheep said:

"Emtee was right."

@Sbuddahmlangeni wrote:

"This is what Emtee was talking about. Big Ndunu disses others when they reply he promises them hands."

@TEBOHODLAMINI15 asked:

"Why start something if you are going to catch feeling?"

@Shadi54885037 added:

"Kwesta closed doors for anyone who was gonna come after him, so this one felt the pressure of being relevant that's why he resorted to insults instead of a clean diss, he even compared you to Lucky Dube as a joke not noticing that he is indirectly admitting that you are a Legend."

Duncan drops fire Big Zulu diss track in response to '150 Bars'

In related news, Briefly News reported that Duncan has dropped his highly-anticipated Big Zulu diss track. The rapper released Big Ndunu (Umngcwabo) late on Thursday, 25 August and threw major shade in the direction of Big Zulu.

The Durban-born star's new track is a response to Big Zulu's diss track titled 150 Bars. Nkabi roasted Duncan and other popular Mzansi rappers in the song.

Skuva had promised to drop the track on Friday but had to push the release date forward because his fans couldn't wait any longer. He surprised many on Twitter when he dropped it on Thursday afternoon.

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to the track. Some expressed that he gave them bars after bars while others complained that he was too personal in the song.

Source: Briefly News