Duncan has taken to his timeline to share the link to his Big Zulu diss track titled Big Ndunu (Umngcwabo) and it's fire

The Durban-born rapper was expected to drop the response to Big Zulu's 150 Bars on Friday, 26 August but he surprised hip-hop heads when he released it on Thursday

Rap fans shared mixed views after listening to the song, some applauded him for spitting bars after but while others said he was too personal

Duncan has dropped his highly-anticipated Big Zulu diss track. The rapper released Big Ndunu (Umngcwabo) late on Thursday, 25 August and threw major shade in the direction of Big Zulu.

Duncan has dropped the Big Zulu diss track in response to '150 Bars'. Image: @duncanskuva, @bigzulu_sa

The Durban-born star's new track is a response to Big Zulu's diss track titled 150 Bars. Nkabi roasted Duncan and other popular Mzansi rappers in the song.

Skuva had promised to drop the track on Friday but had to push the release date forward because his fans couldn't wait any longer. Duncan surprised many on Twitter when he dropped it on Thursday afternoon.

Hip-hop heads shared mixed reactions to the track. Some expressed that he gave them bars after bars while others complained that he was too personal on the song.

@Sdu_kaNgwane said:

"To be honest this diss track is whack. I expected a purely rap song. No punch lines, no figurative verses. So the final results is Big Zulu murdered 10 artists in one song, none of them cam close. Kwesta was better than this. Wena ugcwele uk'dlala lento sasiybiza ukugwara."

@ItsNkululeko commented:

"Bars after bars."

@Samke_nnd2 wrote:

"It was bars after bars, 300 bars."

@Ponomfanomzulu1 said:

"Yebo baba. We're still happy, Skuva nation."

@Tonic_xx added:

"This one sounds too personal."

