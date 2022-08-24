Big Zulu has taken to social media to celebrate his recently-released diss track 150 Bars hitting 1 million views in 4 days

In the song, the rapper disses popular Mzansi hip-hop artists such as Cassper Nyovest, Duncan, K.O, AKA and many others

The iNkabi Records boss shared that he's making history with the song and his Nkabi Nation is here for it

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Big Zulu has taken to the timeline to celebrate 150 Bars hitting 1 million views in just four days on YouTube.

Big Zulu's new diss track ‘150 Bars’ has hit 1 million views on YouTube. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

The Mali Eningi hitmaker dropped the trending diss track late on Friday, 19 August. The rapper disses the entire Mzansi rap industry in the song. He fired shots at artists like Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Stogie T and Emtee, among others.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the success of the song, Nkabi shared that he's making history. Big Zulu captioned the screenshot he posted:

"Nkabi Nation. Siqopha umlando la (we're making history here) 150 Bars. 1 MILLION VIEWS in 4 Days and we still trending No 1 on YouTube. Voicemail, 3 MILLION VIEWS in 1 Month and trending No 2 on YouTube. iNkabi Records."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The star's followers, known as the Nkabi Nation, took to his timeline to share their thoughts on their fave's song hitting a new milestone.

@sewelankoana said:

"Every rapper who responds with a diss track it’s more money for you cuz now I have to go back to 150 Bars to listen to what you said about that particular rapper. You're winning."

@RushNdoda wrote:

"You did the things that needed to be done, even KO thanked you. Now we waiting for your single and his album."

@SapriThomas015 commented:

"Big ups Nkabi... I'm impressed ( History)."

@SambulaBheki said:

"That was a smart move to promote your next single with Nasty C."

@MmotlanaTebogo added:

"You pressed a button that all artists were afraid to press. Thanks for the courage, but mostly the opportunity to enjoy SA hip-hop again."

Pearl Thusi applauds Big Zulu for reviving SA hip-hop

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi took to her timeline to share her opinion on Big Zulu's move to drop a diss track. The media personality applauded the rapper for reviving the Mzansi hip-hop industry.

Big Zulu dissed the entire local hip-hop industry in his new diss track, 150 Bars. The Mali Eningi rapper shaded successful rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, K.O, Emtee and Stogie T.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono actress praised Big Zulu for reviving the rap culture in Mzansi after the likes of K.O dropped their own diss tracks in response to Nkabi's song. Pearl Thusi said:

"Big Zulu catalyzing the revival of SA hip hop around the same time the Zulu King being coronated is kinda dope."

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News