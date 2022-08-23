Media personality Pearl Thusi has applauded Big Zulu for reviving the local hip-hop industry after dropping 150 Bars

The Mali Eningi hitmaker dissed the entire hip-hop industry in his diss track including the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Emtee and K.O

The Queen Sono actress applauded Big Zulu after the likes of K.O dropped their own diss tracks in response of Nkabi's track

Pearl Thusi has taken to her timeline to share her opinion on Big Zulu's move to drop a diss track. The media personality applauded the rapper for reviving the Mzansi hip-hop industry.

Big Zulu dissed the entire local hip-hop industry in his new diss track, 150 Bars. The Mali Eningi rapper shaded successful rappers such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, K.O, Emtee and Stogie T.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen Sono actress praised Big Zulu for reviving the rap culture in Mzansi after the likes of K.O dropped their own diss tracks in response to Nkabi's song. Pearl Thusi said:

Mzansi hip-hop heads took to her timeline to share their thoughts on her post. Many agreed with her:

@TSKsix commented:

"He did a great job, I feel like it's a group assignment though, these people were playing soccer together just last week, they probably agreed to start a beef, they know that is the only way they will stay relevant."

@Vukosie7 said:

"Eyy it’s been a minute sis Pearl & ye my thoughts as well you know but we still can’t just sleep on Omega, K.O gave us something too tight honestly."

@UncleTeighza wrote:

"I strongly believe they are only just trying to rekindle the fire in the hip hop game."

@ThaRealHercules added:

"SA Hip Hop never died. Maybe mainstream crippled but Katz been dropping solid projects without major labels backing them up."

AKA unimpressed by Big Zulu's 150 Bars diss track

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA has responded to Big Zulu's diss track. The Mali Eningi rapper dropped 150 Bars late on Friday, 19 August.

Big Zulu dissed the entire SA hip-hop industry, including AKA. He roasted all the big rap artists such as Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, K.O, Stogie T and Nasty C, among others.

At the end of the song, Inkabi shared that the song wasn't personal but he was just trying to revive Mzansi hip-hop music. AKA took to Twitter early on Monday morning to react to the trending song. He first said:

"You can’t make a diss track then big everyone up at the end. That’s not Hip Hop."

A few minutes later, he went on to slam Big Zulu for claiming the song is all about the spirit of humanity and building the hip-hop community.

