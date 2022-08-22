Ambitiouz Entertainment has dissed Big Zulu after he dropped 150 Bars in which he disses the entire hip-hop industry

The Mali Eningi hitmaker claimed the controversial label is exploiting its artists in the track in which he roasts the entire local hip-hop industry

Responding to the track, Ambitiouz claimed Inkabi doesn't have a hit of his own and is the one who "eats" other artists

Ambitiouz Entertainment has responded to Big Zulu's diss track. The controversial record label and other local hip-hop stars such as Cassper Nyovest, AKA, Emtee, Stogie T, among many, were roasted by the rapper in 150 Bars.

Ambitiouz Entertainment has slammed Big Zulu after he dropped '150 Bars'. Image: @bigzulu_sa

The Mali Eningi hitmaker dropped the track on Friday, 19 August and it has been trending ever since. Ambitiouz took to social media to react to the song.

In the track, Big Zulu claims the label's bosses exploits their own artists when they're hungry. Many artists left the label after alleging that it wasn't paying them well. Taking to Twitter, Ambitiouz claimed Big Zulu has no hit songs of his own, adding that he's the one who "eats" artists when he's hungry.

Hip-hop heads took to the label's timeline to share mixed reactions to their thoughts on Big Zulu's track:

@ShukerWilson wrote:

"So this a diss according to Ambitiouz, y'all ain't ambitious shame."

@millydeman_1 wrote:

"Hip-hop is back, everybody odisekile should respond."

@Deechampionking commented:

"They again wanna reply through an album or EP, with one bar in each song, just so they can sell. We know them!!"

@mnisi_soultoniq said:

"Duncan said he’s cooking something let wait and see."

@ernest_tobeni wrote:

"Don’t you guys have an artist that can respond and stop tweeting from your phones."

@THEBIGBADHOMMIE added:

"Cause you guys are the only ones who love beef."

AKA unimpressed by Big Zulu's 150 Bars diss track

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA has responded to Big Zulu's diss track. The Mali Eningi rapper dropped 150 Bars late on Friday, 19 August.

Big Zulu dissed the entire SA hip-hop industry, including AKA. He roasted all the big rap artists such as Emtee, Cassper Nyovest, K.O, Stogie T and Nasty C, among others.

At the end of the song, Inkabi shared that the song wasn't personal but he was just trying to revive Mzansi hip-hop music. AKA took to Twitter early on Monday morning to react to the trending song. He first said:

"You can’t make a diss track then big everyone up at the end. That’s not Hip Hop."

A few minutes later, he went on to slam Big Zulu for claiming the song is all about the spirit of humanity and building the hip-hop community.

Source: Briefly News