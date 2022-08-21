Rapper Blxckie is on a winning streak, and he is not going to stop anytime soon

The star who has been praised for his consistency in the music industry recently celebrated buying a new car

Blxckie took to his social media pages to reveal that he does not take his success for granted because he came from far

Blxckie recently posted pictures celebrating buying his new whip. The rapper, who has been on a winning streak, shared the pictures of the car online.

Blxckie has taken to his social media pages to celebrate buying a new car. Image: @blxckie.

Source: Instagram

The rapper has been praised by social media users for his consistency. Since landing on the entertainment scene, Somnyama has been dropping back-to-back hits, collaborating with top stars such as A-Reece, and winning awards.

Taking to his Instagram page recently, the Big Time Sh'lappa hitmaker showed off his brand new wheels. Blxckie said he was grateful for the opportunity to be able to buy a new car because he came from nothing. He wrote:

"Sek’vele kwathengeka imoto!! . super prada myself, super grateful and super thankful. this is a lot, really came from nothing. sengyolanda iUrus manje no cap. "

The star's fans and industry colleagues flooded the timeline to congratulate him on his success.

@casspernyovest said:

"Hip Hop!!!!! SOMNYEEZY!!!!"

@oscarmbo commented:

"Well done bro ."

@zamani_mbatha added:

"Kwande bhuti."

@realblaqrhythm said:

"Congratulations bafo you deserve it."

@danya_devs noted:

"Khuphuka! You Deserve it ."

