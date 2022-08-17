Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly have started firing shots at each other since their boxing match was confirmed

Cassper Nyovest started when he told Priddy Ugly that he must train hard because he is going to knock him out

Taking to his page, Priddy Ugly responded by telling the Amademoni rapper that he is out of shape because of his weight

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Priddy Ugly are gearing up for their highly anticipated boxing match. The match will be the third one for Cassper and the first for Priddy Ugly.

Priddy Ugly recently told Cassper Nyovest to lose weight because he is out of shape. Image: @casspernyovest and @priddy_ugly.

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest first got into the ring with YouTuber Slik Talk and knocked him out. He, however, lost the second match to musician and actor Naak Musiq. The rapper has been training for the next match against the Come to my Kasi hitmaker.

Mufasa took to social media to poke fun at his next opponent and told him to train harder. In response, Priddy Ugly fired shots at the rapper in a Twitter post, telling him to lose weight. He further stated that Cass accepted the bet because he felt Priddy Ugly would be an easy opponent because he is 30KGs lighter than him. He wrote:

"You’re 30+ KGs heavier than me & I still gladly accepted the fight. You ducked Siv & Big Zulu when they wanted to fight. You thought by picking me, you’d have an easy fight & you thought very wrong! It’s simple, you outa shape, LOSE WEIGHT & let's go! I’m ready for you ."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Zinhle opens 1st flagship shop for her hair range, SA sings the Umlilo hitmaker praise for employment creation

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that DJ Zinhle is focussing on securing the bag by all means necessary. The stunner had Mzansi taking notes on her major money moves.

Apart from her growing music career and reality television show, the star also has a growing business. Everyone who follows the mother of two knows that she is the founder and CEO of Era By DJ Zinhle, a brand which houses different items, including watches, jewellery and some clothing items. The Umlilo hitmaker is also the founder of Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle, which sells hair.

DJ Zinhle had her fans jumping with joy when she announced that she was launching her first store. She also announced in an Instagram video that she is looking for people to join her growing team.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News