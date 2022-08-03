DJ Zinhle is on her way to becoming one of the most successful celebrities in South Africa

The Siyabonga hitmaker has been making major money moves in her different business ventures

DJ Zinhle had Mzansi jumping with joy when she announced that she had opened her first store for her hair range

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Zinhle is focussing on securing the bag by all means necessary. The stunner had Mzansi taking notes on her major money moves.

DJ Zinhle has been praised by her followers for being a focused businesswoman. Image: @djzinhle.

Source: Instagram

Apart from her growing music career and reality television show, the star also has a growing business. Everyone who follows the mother of two knows that she is the founder and CEO of Era By DJ Zinhle, a brand which houses different items, including watches, jewellery and some clothing items. The Umlilo hitmaker is also the founder of Hair Majesty by DJ Zinhle, which sells hair.

DJ Zinhle had her fans jumping with joy when she announced that she was launching her first store. She also announced in an Instagram video that she is looking for people to join her growing team.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps applauded DJ Zinhle for her entrepreneurial skills and also for creating much-needed employment.

@knaomin said:

"Heyyyyy you are beautiful!"

@thatninahastie wrote:

"This OUTFIT."

@lisakhanya_thembani noted:

"Uyi big deal wena marn hair, glasses, gym wear, furniture, bucket hats, jewellery yheeeyhhiiii konke."

@simvio added:

"Sidenote, I love how that Thando necklace is peeping through...the combination with Fabrosanz is giving Babe! "

@ca_rolyn92 commented:

"The Hair is distracting me from actually paying attention to the message."

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to trending video of Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete’s heated exchange on Idols SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to the clip of Somizi Mhlongo and Thembi Seete's heated exchange on the set of Idols SA. The video was filmed towards the end of the singing competition.

SomG was seemingly not happy about a mistake the Gomora actress made earlier on in the show. The video of the heated argument has gone viral on the timeline.

Ntsiki Mazwai took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the catfight. She slammed Somizi for the way he handled the situation as a senior judge in the show. She suggested that SomGaga is jealous of Thembi.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News