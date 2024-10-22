Briefly News, a leading digital media platform, is excited to announce their webinar, “AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals,” taking place on the 6th of November 2024 at 11 am.

Briefly News invites you for a free webinar on the ethical use of AI.

Source: Original

To register for this free webinar and learn more about how AI can benefit your creative career, please visit this [link].

The webinar aims to debunk the myth that AI is a threat to creative jobs and empower creatives with the knowledge and tools to use AI ethically and effectively.

Featuring Editor-In-Chief of Briefly News and AI enthusiast, Rianette Cluley, who has over 15 years of journalism experience, she has firsthand knowledge of how AI can revolutionize creative workflows. She has been actively integrating AI tools into the daily workflow of Briefly News journalists and experimenting with various techniques and methods. She also shared some of her experiences in the article "AI in the Newsroom: Adapt or Die.”

During the webinar, attendees will learn practical tips and tricks for using AI tools to enhance their creativity and productivity. Rianette will discuss the ethical implications of AI usage and guidance on selecting the right tools for specific creative needs.

As a special offer, all webinar attendees will receive a discount on Briefly News' popular copywriting course. The course equips learners with the skills to write compelling copy that sells and provides valuable insights into the digital marketing landscape.

Webinar Details:

Date: November 6th, 2024

Time: 11 AM

Location: [Link to webinar registration page]

Speaker: Rianette Cluley, Editor-In-Chief of Briefly News

About Rianette Cluley:

Rianette Cluley is the Editor-In-Chief of Briefly News with more than 15 years of experience within the journalism industry, having worked for local publications like Caxton Group. In 2023, Cluely attended the Journalism AI Academy for Small Newsrooms (powered by the Google News Initiative at The London School of Economics and Political Science) and she authored the article “AI in the Newsroom: Adapt or Die”. Her passion for AI has seen her facilitate a webinar earlier in 2024, where she spoke about the ethical usage of AI in the newsroom.

Briefly News is a South African digital media and news platform. It is one of South Africa's largest news and entertainment websites by audience and one of the top-earning brands on Facebook in Africa, according to the platform. It was awarded the Most Innovative Digital News Platform in the Global Business Awards 2023.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News