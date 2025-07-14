A viral social media post revealed the jaw-dropping price of a luxury handbag available in South African stores

The handbag in question is handcrafted in France from premium materials and takes significant time and craftsmanship to produce, contributing to its high value

South Africans flooded the post to share their thoughts on the price, with reactions ranging from humour and disbelief to criticism of the luxury item's exclusivity and cost

South Africans have been left astonished after discovering the jaw-dropping price of a Hermès Birkin bag available in local stores.

A viral post shared by @notsitsi has garnered massive online traction, accumulating over 367k views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Price of Birkin Bag in SA

The clip posted on 11 July 2025 showcases the luxury handbag's cost, with some models reportedly fetching up to R410,000 in high-end boutiques around the country.

The iconic Birkin, often seen on the arms of celebrities and global fashion elites, has long been associated with status, wealth, and exclusivity. But the reality of its cost in the South African market has shocked even those familiar with luxury fashion.

According to Luxity, handcrafted by French artisans, each bag takes two days to two years to complete. Therefore, socialites and celebrities like Victoria Beckham, who are rumoured to have a collection valued at R31 million, are the only ones who are typically spotted wearing Hermès bags! The top five most costly Hermès bags are valued at millions of dollars.

The 40cm crocodile leather of this handbag is adorned with yellow-gold hardware. The "saltwater crocodile's" skin patches are polished to a "Lisse Finish" using agate, giving the bag its unusual feel.

Social media users were quick to react with a mix of humour, disbelief, and sarcasm. Others joked that they would need to work for a decade to afford one. Some compared the price tag to purchasing a small car or even paying off student debt.

The Hermès Birkin bag is handcrafted in France from premium leather and often takes up to 48 hours to produce, contributing to its steep price. But while it’s considered a long-term investment in some fashion circles, many in Mzansi questioned whether any handbag could truly be worth that much.

The price of a Birkin also reflects exclusivity, as owning a Birkin is not just about money; it often involves being on a waiting list or having an established purchase history with the brand.

Still, for many South Africans dealing with economic challenges and the rising cost of living, the hefty price tag feels completely out of touch.

SA chimes in on Birkins price

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Birkins' price in South Africa, saying:

Vumile said:

"They just sold the Jane Birkin- birkin for 8.6 million EUROS."

Akhile Ayanda Chiya expressed:

"That’s not bad."

Zahara shared:

"That's not even someone's salary."

Wonder.DCG stated:

"No matter how rich I get, I am never spending this much on clothes or bags when I can get a second quality at a reasonable price in China."

Commented:

"Not bad, honestly."

