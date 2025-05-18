Mihlali Ndamase showed people her latest luxury purchases after jetting off to Dubai, and she spent a pretty penny

The influencer took to her social media and flexed her recent French designer label shopping spree

The TikTok video of Mihlali Ndamase living her best life left many tongues wagging on social media

Mihlali Ndamase has been living it up since she left for Dubai. The beauty influencer has been showing people her soft life, and she took it up a notch by visiting Hermès.

Mihlali Ndamase got herself a new Birkin bag in Dubai at an Hermès store. Image: mihlali_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase received a lot of attention after the video was reposted on X. Online users share their reactions to seeing Mihlali Ndamase's splurge.

Mihlali Ndamase spends on luxury bags

Mihlali Ndamase took to Instagram and shared an update about her soft life while in Dubai. The influencer showed people that she recently purchased herself two Birkin bags, including a mini version. The influencer also showed additional bags of items from Hermes. Mihlali highlighted the Birkin bags that can cost from R200,000 - R370,000 brand new. The influencer showed off a black bag with gold hardware and a beige flap. Watch the video on Mihlali's Birkin below:

What is a Birkin bag?

The Birkin bag by Hermès is the most expensive handbag in the world. The French luxury brand handbag is often used as a status symbol, as their bags retail at high prices, with one of the most expensive being The Sac Bijou, which was valued at $ 2,000,000. The Birkin bag was named after the English actress and singer Jane Birkin after she collaborated with the chairman of Hermès and created a bag that was better suited for her lifestyle as a working mom.

Jane Birkin helped design the original Birkin bag to suit her busy lifestyle. Image: Jun Sato

Source: Getty Images

Birkin bags are very expensive due to the high-quality material used to create them. Briefly News reported that a Chinese manufacturer shared a video exposing that China creates and sources the material for Birkin bags. The content came after the Americans and the Chinese began following the two countries' disagreements over tariffs.

Mihlali Ndamase's Birkin purchase gets mixed reactions

People on social media shared their thoughts on the bag Mihlali showed off. Read Mihlali's fans' comments below:

Ella_✨ said:

"OMG 😭😭💃🏽💃🏽❤️🥰 congratulations my love."

V commented:

"R1 million for this shopping spree neh? 👍🏽✅"

User8 wrote:

"Love you did a video inside Hermes cos they were gonna start saying this and that 😍"

Dimpho Mohlala wondered:

"Birkin 25 and a Birkin 30???? Mimi my dear 😻"

Dames was amazed:

"Story time please. Was it a walk in purchase or an appointment?!"

Leko_lanterns♡ added:

"Oh Mimi... it's good to have you back my love. 👑❤️✨ Zunyathele kakhulu ke ngok mama's, worse than kunak'qala. Ngabaphi chance🔥"

Mihlali Ndamase defends her veneers

Briefly News previously reported that award-winning YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase recently defended her veneers in a Q&A session on social media.

The South African beauty content creator, who previously trended on social media when she broke up with Leeroy Sidambe, shocked people online after revealing she got a new set of teeth.

Social media user @burnerburnerac5 shared a video of Ndamase's interview on Friday, 9 May, 2025, where she answered questions about her new teeth.

