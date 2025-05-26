South African actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo recently showed off her gorgeous curves on social media

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger posted pictures of the media personality living it up in Dubai

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Thuli Phongolo living it up in Dubai

Thuli Phongolo showed off her gorgeous curves. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo has done it again! The South African media personality had fans gushing over her stunning body on social media after she shared some gorgeous photos.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula reposted pictures of the Generations: The Legacy actress flaunting her gorgeous curves while she was living it up in Dubai on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

See the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens react to Thuli Phongolo's new pictures

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Phongolo's new pictures, which were taken during her vacation in Dubai recently. Here's what they had to say:

@justnyoo said:

"I don't hate her. If I had deep pockets, I would have been her ex, too. Guys who hate her can't afford her taste, and they don't wanna admit."

@mashoto_ questioned:

"Why is her belly button on her chest?"

@_MbaleighM wrote:

"Not sure which part of Dubai she's at because there's no way you'd be in a bikini with temperatures of 47°C. It's hot and humid right about now."

@Blissed_up commented:

"If I told you that beyond a few activities, you have no choice but to enjoy the sun… You would call me a hater."

@Ntsika7498 responded:

"This gap or space on her lower back, is the most uncomfortable thing when laying facing up, in a few years she will be balancing on a trolley while shopping and 50 and I know."

@KhumaloFk replied:

"The Dubai market is up and running again South Africans have forgotten what really happens there."

Thuli Phongolo has been living it up in Dubai. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

How has Thuli Phongolo celebrated V-Day in the past

Thulisile Phongolo has shown her fans and followers that whether in a relationship or not, always spoil yourself on Valentine's Day as last year the star, who is allegedly in a relationship with DJ Maphorisa, bought herself a sleek Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Though it is not known on social media how Phongolo had been celebrating her past Valentine's Days before 2024, it is clear that the star always makes it a point to spoil herself.

Thuli P makes her return to Generations: The Legacy

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African actress Thuli Phongolo made her return to Generations: The Legacy on Friday, 25 April 2025, at 8 pm on SABC1.

In April 2025, Briefly News reported that SABC1 had officially confirmed that the media personality was making her comeback to the soapie to reprise her character as Namhla Diale, the daughter of Lucy Diale and Jack Mabaso.

In the story, Namhla left home to go live overseas, and now she's returning, eager to be big, while yearning for the soft life, which she believes her father, Mabaso, can give her. SABC's PR Specialist, Caroline Phalakatshela, gave insight into what viewers can expect from Namhla's return.

"Namhla's time overseas has wrought a remarkable change. No longer the gawky, geeky, shy, and awkward teenager who left, she returns a worldly and confident young woman, sure of her talents and yearning for a grand life, which she envisions with Jack."

Source: Briefly News