South African internationally acclaimed DJ, Black Coffee and his new girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez made headlines once again

The star's girlfriend recently posted pictures and revealed that she and Black Coffee started dating in 2019

Victoria's post led to many netizens sparking cheating rumours, as some believe that Black Coffee was still married to Enhle Mbali

Black Coffee’s Girlfriend sparked cheating rumours. Image: @realblackcoffee, @victoriagonzalezzg

Bathong! Wonders shall never end. DJ Black Coffee's new and current girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, found herself trending for all the wrong reasons regarding her recent Instagram posts.

Gonzalez had many netizens upset after she revealed when she started dating the internationally acclaimed DJ. According to Maphepha Ndaba and the model's post, Victoria and Black Coffee's romance started back in 2019, which caused a stir on social media as many netizens believed that the music producer was still married to Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

"HEADLINE: PASOP Girls, he's my superman, says @victoriagonzalezzg ❤️#swipeleft. He's mine, says Victoria, showing off her famous DJ lover @realblackcoffee. Victoria went on to show us that they have been together for many years. From 2019 till today, they have been pushing this love thing on the down low, and now Vic wants the whole world to know.

"Many of you will remember that #maphephandaba was the first tabloid to publish this love affair years ago, however, the couple was still shy to admit it publicly, and now they are out and about celebrating many years of their union publicly," Maphepha Ndaba reported.

Victoria's post about when she started dating Black Coffee goes viral. Image: @victoriagonzalezzg

Netizens react to Victoria's post

Shortly after Victoria Gonzalez's post went viral, many netizens accused the DJ of cheating on his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, as they believed they were still married in 2019.

Here are some of the comments below:

ms.mols said:

"I love men. They do not care shame, they put themselves first."

bonolo_booysen commented:

"The audacity to post 2019 pics 😳🙆🏽‍♀️how you get him is definitely how you will lose him."

chelley_o_o questioned:

"Wasn’t he married in 2019?"

mbheles_skt responded:

"Mbali went through a lot and was made to look crazy, and here you are, Missy, thinking you are special."

noma.maluleka replied:

"I just ran to Google now 😂😂 so Sarah Langa's rumours and divorce stories are from 2023 moss."

mamsukwinike stated:

"He was a married man raising his kids in 2019. Also, having her and whoever else on the side, and you expected that home not to crumble? This girl is naive to think that he is a good person, a good man to have. She must enjoy being hot flavour while it lasts, I guess."

