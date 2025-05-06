It looks like Black Coffee's mysterious girlfriend may have just confirmed their romance

The Venezuelan beauty posted a cute photo with her rumoured bae, accompanied by a sweet message

This comes amid the ongoing debate of whether the DJ/ producer upgraded or downgraded from his ex-wife

Black Coffee's rumoured bae seemingly confirmed their relationship. Images: Instagram/ realblackcoffee, Twitter/ TwaRSA26

Well, well, well, it seems fans' suspicions were true about Black Coffee's .

Black Coffee's girlfriend posts cute picture

After months of leaving fans guessing whether or not Black Coffee was seeing anyone, it looks like we finally have an answer.

The internationally-acclaimed disc jockey and Grammy Award winner has been linked to Venezuelan model Victoria Gonzalez for some time after being spotted together on several occasions.

Black Coffee's alleged girlfriend posted their picture together. Image: realblackcoffee

Despite neither confirming nor denying the rumours, the pair's online chemistry is clear as day that they are more than just buddies.

Shortly after Coffee left a sweet comment under his rumoured bae's Instagram post, she returned the favour on 5 May 2025 by posting their picture together, hand-in-hand, along with a cute message:

"Missing u."

Black Coffee's alleged girlfriend posted their picture together. Image: victoriagonzalezzg

This could possibly serve as the model finally making her relationship with Coffee official. However, the DJ's South African supporters haven't completely warmed up to her.

Fans debate over Black Coffee's ex and current

Meanwhile, it's clear that fans are still stuck in the past and continue to compare Black Coffee's new partner to his ex-wife despite both having moved on.

Briefly News caught South Africans' latest debate over the two beauties, arguing whether Coffee upgraded or downgraded from Enhle Mbali.

The exes are embroiled in a messy divorce, in which the latest update found Enhle having to prove that she was married to her superstar ex and baby daddy, despite his denial.

Meanwhile, as both exes continue to ignore the scandals and spicy headlines, Enhle confirmed that she had moved on and was in a relationship:

"Ngiyajola guys and ngumnandi. I have a freedom that I'm enjoying now."

Meanwhile, others concluded that as long as Black Coffee is happy in his new relationship, that's all that matters:

Just_Itu06 said:

"If he is happy, then that's all that matters.

Ntsiko13 wrote:

"Peace is very important, but you don’t do this to other people. Comparison is the destroyer of happiness."

bophelab posted:

"Life partner choice is not up for public debate, it is personal. He is the one who spends time with the person he chose. If you like who you deem more worthy, maybe marry them."

Black Coffee's once-rumoured bae, Victoria Gonzalez, confirmed their relationship. Image: victoriagonzalezzg

